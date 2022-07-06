ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

World's Blackest Paint Meets A Porsche 911 And The Results Are Wild

By Dave McQuilling
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although Porsche 911s are quite expensive, they aren't all that uncommon. According to the New York Times, more than a million units have been made since the sports coupe first rolled off a German production line in 1964. Amongst the million Porsche vehicles are a fair number of black cars —...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The BMW That's Worth Five Times Its Original Cost Now

There's a modest-looking BMW M3 that has quite an intriguing history on top of being over hundreds of thousands more than its original price. A listing for a used E36 M3 GT on eBay, which had a sticker price of $56,599, accumulated a whopping £250,000 (over $312,000 worth) ... in expenditures (via Carscoops).
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Twin-Engine Terrors #1: 1935 Alfa Romeo Bimotore

Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series. Enzo Ferrari. You probably know who he is, thanks to the eponymous car brand he started in 1947 — but what you probably don’t know is that il Commendatore was already a legend, years before he hung out his own shingle … and the twin-engine, Alfa Romeo Bimotore racer from 1935 is a big part of the reason why.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Flat-Six Engine Of Porsche 911 GT3 R Explode Into Life

Ahead of its official debut, Porsche Motorsport has taken to Twitter with a delightful teaser, demonstrating the 911 GT3 R's incredible exhaust note. The quick five-second video shows the racer set off at spectacular speed, singing as only a well-sorted flat-six can. The caption piques our interests further, reading "The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R comes alive. How do you like the sound of the ?-liter flat-six engine?"
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cars#Vehicles#World S Blackest Paint#The New York Times#German#Porsche 911 Turbo#Ko Pro#Boston University#Alumni Magazine#Japanese
MotorTrend Magazine

The Lost Art of Tire Shaving

Tire shaving, or truing, is something that you don't hear much about these days, and it's increasingly difficult to find any tire shops that even know what it is, let alone how to do it. Yet, with many hot-rodders opting for bias-ply tires, and just as many people going racing, it's more essential than ever. Few bias-ply tires are perfectly round or well-balanced, and if you want your traditional hot rod or race car to perform as well as it can and should, it pays to shave and balance them. The same is true for truck tires fitted to duallies and recreational vehicles.
PASADENA, CA
MotorTrend Magazine

Freaky Ford 300 Inline-Six Topped With Sliced-and-Diced Chevy LS Head

Yeah, LS-swap this and LS-swap that. But what if you just want to swap part of an LS? Is that still an LS swap? Well, we're here to find out with an engine build that is so far out in left field that it actually occupies another ZIP code. Enter Ken Hutchison and his out-of -the-box 300-inch Ford inline-six engine build. As Hutchison told us, "My interest in classic inline six-cylinder engines was sparked in 2017 when my dad pulled his 1985 Chevrolet S10 pickup from storage. He had stuffed a Chevy 292 straight-six into it, even though the S10 was only a few years old at the time. He wanted to get it running, and I got that, but the engine swap led me to the question that every gearhead at the time would ask: 'Dad, why aren't we LS swapping it?'"
CARS
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RideApart

This Honda CT125 Hunter Cub By Custom Shop PLOT Is Ready For Adventure

When Honda released the new generation CT125, the world was delighted with Team Red’s rugged new runabout. The Hunter Cub proved itself as an approachable option for those looking for a commuter-friendly two-wheeler that could go beyond the confines of paved roads. Across Japan and the rest of Asia, folks have been customizing their Cubs to suit a variety of use cases.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Why Is Nobody Buying the 2022 Honda Ridgeline?

The Honda Ridgeline has long been Honda’s version of a mid-size truck. It is based on the same platform that the Honda Pilot rides on and it has consistently been praised by critics. But, a comfortable ride and convenient features have not led to this pickup truck selling that well. The Ridgeline is typically in last place when it comes to sales, and the question should be asked why exactly is that? Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline not a good pickup truck?
WEATHER
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Now Has A Proper Rival For the Colorado ZR2

The Toyota Hilux is forbidden fruit in the USA, but that doesn't mean we can't take a peek at the third-world's favorite pickup truck every once in a while. It made the news this week after Toyota Australia introduced the upcoming Hilux Rogue, which will go head-to-head with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, also sold in Oz. Toyota has done this sort of thing before, and it failed. The Gazoo Racing Hilux was introduced in 2018 and featured ghastly stickers and a stiffer front suspension, resulting in a terrible gravel driving experience.
COLORADO STATE
Motorious

Square Body Collection Is A Gold Mine

These old trucks are a welcome sight to any enthusiast with an eye for Square Body pickups. Somewhere in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania sits a significant collection of vintage pickup trucks whose sheer name is enough to conjure up a smile for most automotive enthusiasts. Collections like this one is an excellent example of some of the nation's most astonishing utility vehicles, which resonate with even the most obscure truck lovers. After a 210-mile road trip, Dennis Collins, a dedicated car guy, took it upon himself to explore a gathering of vehicles that most would have thought to be rotting away in some old wreck yard. In total, 10 vehicles were found, seven Square Body pickups, one an NBS truck, and finally, two old-school muscle cars. So what exactly did Dennis and his crew find at this old site?
FALLS CREEK, PA
Motor1.com

600 HP Honda Civic Drag Races Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Tribute Race Car

Here's an unlikely but interesting automotive showdown. We don't often see classic Porsches engaging in drag racing, but that's not stopping the owner of this old 911 from having some straight-line fun. As for the competition, it's just your average 30-year-old Honda Civic. No problem for a 911, right?. Admittedly,...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part IX)

Our Lincoln Mark Series coverage continues today, and we pick up at the end of 1958. After Ford dumped many millions into the Continental Division and quickly shut it down, the company then spent a lot more money to develop an all-new unibody platform for Lincoln’s usage. In an attempt to woo customers away from Cadillac, the new Lincolns for 1958 wore some of the most shocking styling ever to come from Detroit.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
CARS
BoardingArea

Why Red and Green Lights Are On Wings of Commercial Airplanes

You may have been a passenger aboard an airplane who sat at a seat next to the window in hopes of nice views to enjoy throughout the duration of your flight — only to find that a huge wing is blocking much of your view — and while you might have grumbled about having the view blocked by the wing, you might have noticed a light at the tip of the wing. Sometimes that light is red. Sometimes that light is green…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CAR AND DRIVER

Here's a First Real Look at Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar

Ferrari is set to make its return to top-flight endurance racing next year, and today, we're getting our first look at its challenger. The automaker released a teaser photo of the car Wednesday, and images from the car's first shakedown test at Ferrari's Fiorano circuit have also surfaced online. This...
CARS
ZDNet

The 5 best flashlights: Light the way

Flashlights are a tool that we take for granted -- until we're stuck with one that barely illuminates the path ahead. Instead, skip the dim horror movie lighting and choose a reliable model. A flashlight should combine power with performance, so you can ensure you're always prepared. When any old...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 4 Most Affordable EVs You Can Buy Right Now

Most people associate EVs with expensive premium vehicles like a Tesla or a Rivian. But, the truth is that EV manufacturing is becoming more and more affordable, and you can currently purchase a well-rounded EV that won't break the bank. As mainstream auto-manufacturers flood into the EV sector, more cost-effective...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Selling Cars Without Key Fobs From July

When the Model 3 and Model Y were first introduced, Tesla's decision to not supply conventional key fobs surprised many. But the company's argument was why would anyone bother with a traditional key when you could simply use a smartphone to gain access to the car? After all, Tesla also supplied these vehicles with key cards should you find yourself in a spot of bother.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy