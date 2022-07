WWE superstar Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July, with the timeline for her return initially set at nine months. Bayley herself has teased her return on social media numerous times — the most recent occurrence involved her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase she won in 2021, which she used to cash in on Charlotte Flair the same night to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion — but with a year now gone by and Bayley still yet to show her face on a WWE screen, fans anxiously awaiting the return of one of WWE’s most talented stars have been left disappointed by the length of her recovery.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO