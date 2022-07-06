ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Becker County officials searching for runaway man, seeking public assistance

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Becker County, MN) -- Officials are searching for a man who escaped custody immediately after being sentenced to prison in Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Paul...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

