Cedar Creek Lodge opened in the spring of 2021 with the goal to provide worry-free living in comfortable and inviting apartments that provide independence and assistance. Cedar Creek Lodge has maintained from the beginning, that the approach to senior care should be focused on the individual wants and needs of each and every resident they serve. While they certainly have done that, they’ve also made some adjustments along the way.

CEDAR CREEK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO