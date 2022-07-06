ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Morning Star

Architects touching up Harlingen transit center

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN — The clock is ticking fast for residents who want to help pick the design of the city’s $5.6 million transit center.

Residents have until Friday to pick between two canopy designs as part of an online survey posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.

“This project was identified by the community as a priority so it makes sense for the community to have input,” Ana Hernandez, the city’s mobility and special projects director, said Wednesday, noting residents called for a mass transit center while updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2016.

As of noon Wednesday, she said, about 292 residents had completed the survey.

“It’s a way of involving the community,” she said.

Picking between designs

For more than six years, officials have been planning the transit center to serve as Valley Metro’s northern Cameron County mass transportation hub at 201 N. T St.

At the site of Valley Metro’s make-shift Harlingen terminal, the transit center will stand as a gateway to the city, Hernandez said.

“This will make a better first impression of Harlingen, especially for people traveling by bus,” City Commissioner Rene Perez said. “It gives it a more vibrant modern feel.”

Last year, city commissioners hired Corpus Christi-based Gignac Architects for $340,000 to design the transit center funded through a $5.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

“It’s a modern feel,” Juan Mujica, the firm’s senior project manager, said of the center’s design. “We’re trying to establish a municipal look and feel. We want it to be open and airy. There’s a lot of natural daylight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SFCk_0gWzRcA500
Option 1 (Courtesy: City of Harlingen)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZrzQ_0gWzRcA500
Option 2 (Courtesy: City of Harlingen)

The 10,000-square-foot transit center’s design features seven bus bays, passenger boarding and waiting areas, Valley Metro offices along with suites earmarked for restaurants and shops.

Now, officials are giving residents a chance to pick the transit center’s canopy from two designs.

“The basic difference is the shape of the canopy,” Mujica said. “One is a single slope and one is a butterfly roof. Both serve the same purpose. They’re the same material — same finish. It’s very objective.

We’re hoping to get feedback from the community.”

Architect’s presentation

On June 28, Perez and Commissioner Frank Morales helped Mujica present the two designs to a group of residents at a meeting which launched the selection process.

On Wednesday, Perez said most of the group seemed to favor the design featuring a sloping canopy, or the survey’s Option 1.

“I thought that was more aesthetically pleasing,” he said, describing the second design as resembling “a butterfly.”

Overall, Perez said the transit center will spark up the city’s landscape.

“For the money we’re using and the space we have, it’s going to give a modern look to Harlingen,” he said.

Transit center development

During about five years of planning, officials picked the project site based on its access to the highway system and the city’s main streets.

In 2016, Harlingen’s updated 10-year master plan ranked the transit center as No. 13 on the city’s priority list.

Three years later, city officials paid $291,000 to buy the 1.8-acre site on which the old Cameron County Precinct 4 warehouse formerly stood, fulfilling the federal grant’s requirement for local money to help fund the project.

While the city’s first public transit center will boast tall canopies looming over its open docking areas, including seven bus bays, its terminal will likely feature bus lines’ ticket counters, a fast-food restaurant, a shop and office space, officials said.

Inside, customers might buy tickets to board buses operated by Valley Metro and such companies as Valley Transit Co. and Greyhound.

Other companies such as Adame, Tornado and El Expreso might offer service into Mexico.

Background

With its central regional location, the transit center will serve as Valley Metro’s northern Cameron County hub.

Officials are counting on the center to help transform the area’s public transportation.

For decades, Valley Transit Co.’s station has served as the city’s bus center at 215 East Monroe Ave.

But the city has lacked a station to serve as a hub for bus lines bound for stops in the United States and Mexico.

So residents have boarded buses bound for those destinations outside a Stripes convenience store on Tyler Avenue near the Interstate 69 interchange.

Now, the transit center’s construction is set to begin in about six months, with completion planned for about the end of 2023, Mujica said.

Comments / 2

Related
kurv.com

Donation Effort To Send 22 Pallets Of Water To Monterrey

The City of McAllen is sending 22 pallets of water to Monterrey to help with humanitarian relief efforts across the border. McAllen recently held a donation drive to help the Mexican city, which has been dealing with a water shortage for several months. The water donated will be turned over...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

New Harlingen Mayor Moves Forward On Transparency Promises

She campaigned on improving transparency at City Hall, and newly-elected Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda is wasting no time implementing those improvements. During her first City Commission meeting last week, Sepulveda proposed a resolution to require commissioners to publicly declare any conflicts of interest with any items on a commission agenda. Commissioners would be asked at the start of each meeting.
HARLINGEN, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

County parks plan applauded by citizens

On June 30, the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department held a public meeting at Berjerano-Mcfarland Park in Laguna Heights. The park itself was originally constructed in 2007 and has been in use since then. Featuring a basketball court, public restrooms, a picnic area, and a walking trail it is a delightful gem hidden in Laguna Heights.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit#Public Transit#Bus Station#Urban Construction#Harlingen#Gignac Architects
KRGV

22 pallets of water donated to Nuevo Leon

A collected drive for water donations in McAllen ended Wednesday with the city receiving 22 pallets of water. The water will be donated to Monterrey, Nuevo León, as the city and the area surrounding it have been without water for months. “A lot of people in Nuevo León are...
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: Barton praises universal access broadband initiatives in Pharr, Brownsville

WESLACO, Texas – Digital equity expert Jordana Barton has praised the cities of Brownsville and Pharr for their universal access broadband initiatives. Barton, pictured above, was a consultant to both Pharr and Brownsville as the two cities developed their city-wide broadband projects. She first uncovered the Rio Grande Valley’s digital divide when authoring a book about the region’s colonias for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Hidalgo County reports over 600 new COVID-19 cases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hidalgo County has reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death over a 3 day period. Through the July 5 to July 7 period, Hidalgo County has reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death of a vaccinated male in his 60s, according to a press release sent by the county.
kurv.com

Agreement Signed For Crucial Brownsville Ship Channel Dredging Project

It’s all done but the dredging. The Brownsville Navigation District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have signed a partnership agreement that finalizes a long-awaited project to deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel. The dredging project will deepen the channel from 42 to 52 feet, which is crucial for...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to Harlingen direct connector closing postponed

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that the permanent closure of the existing ‘Edinburg to Harlingen’ direct connector (DC3) is postponed. According to TxDOT, the closure and planned traffic shift at the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange has been rescheduled until late tonight, July 6, and into early Thursday morning. TxDOT’s news release […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Environmental Group To Appeal Ruling On Space-X Beach And Road Closures

A Lower Valley environmental group says it will appeal a ruling dismissing its lawsuit over the frequent SpaceX closures of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4. The group Save RGV sued Cameron County and the Texas General Land Office last fall to stop the closures which occur during SpaceX activities at its rocket testing and launch facility.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

City of Edinburg To Celebrate Annual FridaFest Friday & Saturday!

EDINBURG, TX – The City of Edinburg celebrates the 2022 FridaFest, a festival that honors renowned Mexican Artist, Frida Kahlo along with the spirit of perseverance and empowerment. FridaFest is a free two-day festival open to the public that includes live music, artists, look-a-like contests, food vendors, plenty of children’s activities, and lots of great Frida-inspired art. FridaFest also hosts two stages featuring musical, dance and art performances.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen considers limiting pop-up markets, owners react

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen looks in to setting regulations on pop-up markets. During the pandemic, many small business owners turned to pop-up markets as an essential part of their income, said Lucia Rosales owner of Athena’s Shoppe. “This is all I do so this is what I do for a living, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident frustrated after raw sewage spill on property

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ricardo Hernandez has lived on his property along South New Jersey Road in Alton for over 30 years. Three weeks ago he discovered a line break that caused raw sewage to spill all over his property, it is something he said has never been a problem before. “There was a lot […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande, the Largest Coastal Restoration in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the greatest conservation success stories in the nation is being celebrated in the Rio Grande Valley with the remarkable restoration of Bahia Grande. The vast tidewater basin sprawling across the southern tip of Texas, known collectively as Bahia Grande, encompasses 10,000 acres of wetlands and is the largest coastal […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
49
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy