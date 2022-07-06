ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demolition of River City Brewing Company has some feeling nostalgic

First Coast News
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sound of construction, including cranes and front loaders, filled the air Wednesday in Jacksonville. After nearly 30 years, River City Brewing Company is being torn down. Several people were on the Riverwalk Wednesday, trying to take in one last view or get one last...

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed European Street restaurant contents headed to auction

Luman E. Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is scheduled to auction off equipment from the closed European Street restaurant at 5500 Beach Blvd. at 1:01 p.m. July 10. The restaurant, near Beach and University Boulevards, closed in April after 22 years of operation. The developer of Scrubbles car washes intends to buy the property and convert it into a car wash, according to a service availability request filed with city utility JEA.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

Station at San Marco construction begins

Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Peach Cobbler Factory opening July 9

Peach Cobbler Factory scheduled its grand opening in Ortega Park for noon-8 p.m. July 9. The dessert restaurant, featuring cobblers, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls, will open at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. Its Facebook page is Peach Cobbler Factory Jacksonville, FL. Bitty & Beau’s lands permit in San Marco. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Permit issued to demolish River City Brewing Co.

The former River City Brewing Co. restaurant is coming down at 835 Museum Circle on the Downtown Southbank riverfront to make way for apartments. The city issued a permit July 1 for ELEV8 Demolition to take down the two-story building at a cost of $110,000. Jacksonville-based ELEV8 will demolish 22,148...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Reality TV star's Jacksonville restaurant plans put on hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reality TV star with sights on a historic building in the Lavilla neighborhood says she may have to demolish it to make her restaurant concept work. Captain Sandy Yawn from the Bravo TV show "Below Deck Mediterranean" bought 618 W. Adams Street in the Lavilla neighborhood two years ago, but has suggested that she plans to demolish the building in order to build a restaurant in the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Twelve free things to do in Jacksonville

State Road A1A between Amelia Island and the Mayport Ferry. For the nature lover and the adventurer in all of us, the Big and Little Talbot Island State Parks contain thousands of acres of coastal forests, dunes, and marshes. These parks, located only 20 miles east of Downtown Jacksonville in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, are two of the few undeveloped barrier islands in Northeast Florida, and home to a diverse variety of animals and trees. Formerly occupied by the Spicer plantation on the north end of the island and the Houston plantation at the south, Big Talbot Island features Blackrock Beach, easily one of Jacksonville’s best kept natural secrets. Blackrock is covered by dozens of bleached tree skeletons, a site you can’t see in many other places - only four percent of land in the entire world contains the unique geological soil formations found here. The Talbot Islands also feature five miles of beaches, nature trails, and waterways - the many tidal streams, rivers and marshes are great for fishing and kayaking. Picnic, restroom and camping facilities, tours and wildlife viewings are also available. For information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/littletalbotisland.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Oh Snap! Fishing hosting annual tournament July 8-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to sign up for a local non-profit, Oh Snap! Fishing’s, annual red snapper fishing tournament. Those wanting to compete Friday and Saturday will need to attend the mandatory captain meeting Thursday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mavi Waterfront Bar and Grill.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Peterbrooke Chocolatier celebrates 'Gelato July' with free scoops every Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from an unrelated story.) It's hot out there. What better way to cool off than a scoop of gelato?. Jacksonville-based Peterbrooke Chocolatier is celebrating its 8th annual Gelato July, with a free scoop for customers every Wednesday this month at all North Florida locations. It began July 6 and continues July 13, 20 and 27.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Eat Ice Cream in Jacksonville

On a hot summer day, which honestly goes through the end of October in Jacksonville, Florida, there’s nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream. All around the city there are ice cream parlors popping up to dish out the sweet treat. While some creameries lean into the nostalgia of the past with soft serve in a cake cone, while others are more creative with flavors and toppings, one thing is for sure, there’s plenty of ice cream for everyone. These are the seven best places to get ice cream in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Aventon Companies to build 360 apartments in South Jacksonville

Aventon Companies announced July 5 it is building a 360-unit luxury apartment project at 11849 Palm Bay Parkway in South Jacksonville between Wells Creek Parkway and Philips Highway. Fragpag Powers Bay LLC, part of Korn & Zehmer in Ponte Vedra Beach, sold 21 acres June 21 to BGA South Owner...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Pulte begins its first Clay County project in 10 years

PulteGroup is offering homes in Bradley Creek, its first project in Clay County in 10 years. The 100-home community in Green Cove Springs is at 2429 Russell Road off County Road 209. Prices range from the high $300,000s to the mid-$600,000s, said Tony Nason, president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division....
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

