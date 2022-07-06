ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Firework Blows Up In His Face

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
A man was rushed to a Columbus hospital in an air ambulance after a fireworks accident on Chillicothe Street just before 10 pm.

Officers and EMS responded to the scene after a report that a man was playing with a firework and it blew up in his face.

An air ambulance responded to the scene and transported the man to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Police said they would follow up with his companions at a later date to further the investigation.

Man Melts Down on Campbell Avenue

At 5:24 pm, Portsmouth Police Officers responded to a report of an older man screaming in the street on Campbell Avenue. Witnesses said he was across the street from the church shelter.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man screaming and stomping the ground. When an officer yelled at the man and ordered him to sit down, he complied.

The man admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana that day and requested an ambulance. The officer contacted the Portsmouth Fire Department, and medics were dispatched to the scene.

Medics determined the man might be suffering from heat exhaustion and transported him to SOMC for treatment.

Man Reports ATM Robbery – But There’s More to the Story

A man contacted police at 5:30 am to say that he was robbed at an ATM on Gallia Street.

However, when officers investigated, they discovered there was a little bit more to the story. It seems a woman had permission to take $450 out of the man’s account at the ATM.

However, she took out $500. The woman agreed to return $60 and his food stamp card.

The man decided not to file a police report.

