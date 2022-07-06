ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Draft is where Stars director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell shines

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe McDonnell started his career as a great OHL coach, but he looks back now and is glad that line of work sort of derailed. The Stars' director of amateur scouting spent parts of nine seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, winning OHL Coach of the Year in 1989 and getting his...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings live updates from 2022 NHL draft: Steve Yzerman picks Marco Kasper

MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”
DETROIT, MI
WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round results, analysis

The first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft from Bell Centre in Montreal is over. The first round featured plenty of surprises and several trades. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman was in Montreal and provided a brief description and analysis of each pick. 1. Montreal Canadiens --...
NHL
markerzone.com

COMPLETE SUMMARY OF THE FIRST ROUND OF THE NHL ENTRY DRAFT

This year's NHL Draft in Montreal was a spectacle. Between Gary Bettman attempting to speak French through a waterfall of boos to Shane Wright dropping three spots, this year's draft featured a tornado of shocking & exciting events. Montreal pulled off a quick couple of trades after shocking the hockey world by taking Juraj Slafkovsky #1 Overall started the mayhem. After that, there was no telling what would happen next.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings add two forwards, one defenseman in Round 4 of 2022 NHL draft

In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

TRADE ALERT: Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Carolina

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the Flyers fourth round pick (101st overall) in 2022, third round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a second round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 1 Recap: Red Wings add frontline depth with Kasper

When making Detroit's selection from the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal - eighth overall in the first round - that player was Austrian centerman Marco Kasper. "We really like everything about the way he plays," Yzerman said to the media after Round 1. "He's got good size, a good skater and he's got a good hockey sense."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Jacob Peterson
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Jim Nill
Person
Joe Hockey
NHL

Jets select Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of centre Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Wagner, 18, compiled 38 points (12G, 26A) in 43 games with Linköping HC J20 of J20 Nationall while capturing a gold medal with the club. The Nyköping, Sweden product also appeared in eight SHL games with Linköping HC.
NHL
NHL

Stars select Lian Bichsel with 18th overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Stars selected defenseman Lian Bichsel from Leksand of the Swedish Hockey League. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with Leksand of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting three points (one goal, two assists) in 29 games. He also appeared in 11 games with Leksand's junior team, earning seven points (three goals, four assists).
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviser by Kings

First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Kris Letang is a Penguin for Life

Pittsburgh's franchise defenseman agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension with the team who gave him a chance to craft this remarkable career. Back in 2005, the Penguins took a chance on a young defenseman named Kris Letang in the third round of the NHL Draft, and the rest was history - literally.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Draft Day#The Kitchener Rangers#Ohl Coach#Mcdonnell#Gm#The Detroit Red Wings
NHL

DeAngelo traded to Flyers from Hurricanes for three draft picks

Philadelphia also receives seventh-round selection with defenseman, who can become restricted free agent. Tony DeAngelo was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for three draft picks. Carolina received a fourth-round pick (No. 101) in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings to hold development camp at Little Caesars Arena July 10-14

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2022 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 10-14. The camp begins on Sunday, July 10 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a three-on-three tournament on Thursday, July 14.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Elias Pettersson selected again by Canucks, this time in 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- The Vancouver Canucks have cornered the NHL market on Elias Pettersson. Five years after selecting center Elias Pettersson with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Canucks selected defenseman Elias Pettersson in the third round (No. 80) of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap: Red Wings make trade, nab eight prospects

MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Getting to Know: Matthew Poitras

BostonBruins.com - The Boston Bruins selected center Matthew Poitras with the 54th overall pick on Friday afternoon during the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Last Team: Guelph Storm (OHL) Position: Center. Height: 5-11 Weight: 176 pounds. Shoots: Right. Birthday: March 10, 2004. Hometown: Brooklin, Ontario. "Growing...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft: A Pick-By-Pick Scouting Report

The Ontario native got the center stream started as the Bruins selected him with their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft on Friday afternoon. Poitras is a 5-foot-11, 176-pound pivot from the Guelph Storm of the OHL, for whom he notched 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
NHL

Ottawa Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the team's 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), its own 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024. "Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy