ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Vandenberg is testing out the Air Force’s new missile re-entry vehicle. Here’s when

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7DYh_0gWzR9qN00

Vandenberg Space Force Base will conduct a test launch of the U.S. Air Force’s new missile re-entry vehicle on Thursday, according to a news release.

The launch is “the first test supporting the development of the Air Force’s new Mk21A re-entry vehicle,” according to a news release on Wednesday.

The vehicle will be used with the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile. Both are being developed by the Air Force’s Nuclear Weapons Center, according to the release.

Sentinels will replace the aging Minuteman missiles that have previously been tested at the Central Coast base, located near Lompoc.

In March, the U.S. Department of Defense canceled a planned test launch of its Minuteman III missile amid heightened tensions with Russia over its war with Ukraine.

The test launch is scheduled to take place Thursday morning, though a specific launch window was not released.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune

Man whose SUV careened off Highway 101 during chase died by suicide, CHP says

A man whose vehicle careened off Highway 101 and landed on its roof near a San Miguel winery on Monday apparently died by suicide, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed that the man died in the rollover crash but did not release details about the driver’s identity or cause of death. He said that the CHP is responsible for investigating Monday’s crash and releasing details.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Rocket#Space Force#The Air Force#The U S Air Force#Sentinel
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
177
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy