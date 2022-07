Skeleton Crew – the new Star Wars TV series that no one saw coming – is reportedly already in production. Skeleton Crew was first announced for Disney+ on Star Wars Day 2022 back in the spring; fans were shocked to learn that the series was even a thing; that Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts will be shaping it; and that Jude Law will be starring in it. The concept art from the series has been exciting for a lot of fans, as it shows four young characters from a galaxy far, far, away about to embark on some kind of Amblin-style space adventure.

