Becker County, MN

Becker County officials searching for runaway man, seeking public assistance

By Ty Schonert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Becker County, MN) -- Officials are searching for a man who escaped custody immediately after being sentenced to prison in Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Paul...

