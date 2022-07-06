Becker County officials searching for runaway man, seeking public assistance

--- Update (11:35 a.m.) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski tells WDAY Radio that at 8:13 a.m. Friday officers were called to the scene at 34th street southwest and 15th avenue for reports of a 'man down'. When they arrived, they attempted to stop a man, who got into a mini van and attempted to run. He was shot by law enforcement, and crashed into a nearby garage. Two others inside attempted to run, with one being caught. The other is currently on the loose. The suspect shot suffered serious injuries and was transported to local hospital for his injuries. At this time, there is no danger to the public in the search for the remaining suspect. If you do know anything about the incident, including the whereabouts of the suspect on the run, you're asked to contact FPD at (701) 235-4493.

FARGO, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO