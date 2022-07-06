ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Ex-FBI leaders Comey and McCabe faced IRS audits

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz1Ck_0gWzQO2E00

Two former top FBI officials were selected to undergo rare and intensive IRS audits. Former FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe , who served as acting director for several months after Comey was fired, were picked to have their 2017 and 2019 tax returns examined, respectively, the New York Times revealed on Wednesday . The IRS says the audits are random, but the fact that two high-level FBI officials reviled by former President Donald Trump were selected led to questions about the program.

Comey and his wife, Patrice, were found to have overpaid their 2017 federal income taxes and received a $347 refund, per the report. McCabe told the publication that he and his wife, Jill, ended up paying the federal government a small amount of money they owed and said he believes the audit has been concluded. The Comeys paid roughly $5,000 in accountant fees and gave the IRS financial documents as well as a Christmas card to show they had children claimed as dependents, the report noted.

RUSSIAGATE INVESTIGATOR BELIEVES DURHAM CRACKED 'INSURANCE POLICY' MYSTERY

The report explores the question of whether there was any selective targeting involved in a program the IRS says is random, noting that the IRS commissioner, Charles Rettig, is a Trump appointee and that Trump has been heavily critical of both FBI veterans. The odds of being targeted by the IRS, the report noted as an example, was roughly 1 in 30,000 among the 153 million 2017 individual tax returns filed. The report claimed that neither Comey nor McCabe knew the other had been audited until told by a reporter for the news outlet.

(AP Photos)
Former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“Commissioner Rettig is not involved in individual audits or taxpayer cases; those are handled by career civil servants,” the IRS said in a statement. “As I.R.S. commissioner, he has never been in contact with the White House — in either administration — on I.R.S. enforcement or individual taxpayer matters. He has been committed to running the I.R.S. in an impartial, unbiased manner from top to bottom."

These National Research Program audits pick taxpayers via a statistical software program that "does not entail employees manually selecting individuals for examination," the agency said. The New York Times said it obtained related documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Federal privacy laws preclude us from discussing specific taxpayer situations,” the IRS said, according to the Hill . “Audits are handled by career civil servants, and the IRS has strong safeguards in place to protect the exam process — and against politically motivated audits,” the statement continued. “It’s ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits.”

The IRS, when pressed on "questions" raised by the Comey and McCabe audits, further stated that when any allegations of wrongdoing are levied, the inspector general for tax administration in the Treasury Department is notified “for further review," the New York Times report said.

"I don’t know whether anything improper happened, but after learning how unusual this audit was and how badly Trump wanted to hurt me during that time, it made sense to try to figure it out," Comey said in a statement. "Maybe it’s a coincidence or maybe somebody misused the I.R.S. to get at a political enemy. Given the role Trump wants to continue to play in our country, we should know the answer to that question."

McCabe was quoted as saying, "The revenue agent I dealt with was professional and responsive. ... Nevertheless, I have significant questions about how or why I was selected for this."

During a CNN appearance on Wednesday, McCabe said he supported an investigation. "People need to be able to trust the institutions of government ... so that’s why there should be some — we should dig through this and find out what happened," he said.

Rettig was allowed to remain as IRS commissioner by President Joe Biden. The audit of the Comeys began in November 2019, and the audit of the McCabes started in October 2021, after Trump left office, the report stated.

Although his term is set to expire in November, news of the audits prompted fresh calls for Rettig to be fired. "I’ve repeatedly called for trump IRS boss Charles Rettig to be fired. Here are yet more accusations of rampant corruption coming from his office. Fire Rettig," tweeted Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee's oversight subcommittee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Comey was fired by Trump in 2017, leading to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the special counsel investigation into Trump's ties to Russia.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee.

McCabe was fired from the FBI in 2018 hours before his retirement. In 2019, McCabe filed a wrongful termination lawsuit and last year won back his full pension as part of a settlement with the Justice Department. The report noted that around the same time the lawsuit was settled, McCabe was notified of the IRS audit, and he was told it was completed last month.

Asked by the New York Times to respond to the news of the audits, Trump, through a spokesperson, told the news outlet, "I have no knowledge of this." The report also noted that he pointed to Justice Department inspector general reviews that were critical of Comey and McCabe.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccabe
Person
Jill Mccabe
Person
James Comey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Charles Rettig
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ex Fbi#The New York Times#Comeys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
216K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy