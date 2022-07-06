ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

‘Mom, I’m not in the yearbook’

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: Melinda West fights back tears as she describes to the Pima School Board how she felt when she found out her special needs son had been left out of the Pima High School yearbook. All of the dual-enrolled students with Dan Hinton Accommodation School were accidentally not...

gilaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jessie Rogers

Ft Thomas schools welcome three new principals

Ft Thomas schools are gearing up to welcome students to the fall semester. There have been some changes to the staff and the administration. Ft Thomas Junior High and High School are set for the new year with a new principal, Jayson Stanley. Mr. Stanley has been part of the Mt Turnbull Academy staff for the past fourteen years. He began at the academy as an English teacher and soon became principal. In addition to his administrative responsibilities Mr. Stanley also served as Junior High Football and Baseball coach.
SAFFORD, AZ
cityofsafford.us

Pride of Safford Award June 2022

This group of women are very active in the community. A non-profit organization whose goal is to provide service and assistance to veterans, their families, other units and to the town of Safford and surrounding towns. They have functions such as food sales, yard sales to earn the financial means to provide for others. They take time to give Christmas gifts to Veterans at our local nursing homes. They also make baskets filled with goodies and a monetary gift, at Christmas to assist the Tucson VA hospital residents. Bereavement luncheons for families of the community. Other programs they have participated in is the First Responders, they provide breakfast. At Thanksgiving they help Safford Aux. with their annual thanksgiving meal. A member helped co-ordinate local parade and also had an entry float in the event. They have partnered with the Lions and assist with Field of Flags. Held the week of Veterans Day, they fly on the city hall lawn for all to enjoy. Fourth of July finds them helping Safford SAL, at annual youth fishing derby. Part of the Veterans Resource Fair by providing a meal for approximately 300 people. The list is endless. Volunteers like these ladies are what make our community the great place to live.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Know your candidates: Safford City Council

Contributed Photo: Steve McGaughey would like your vote on Aug. 2 to be re-elected to the Safford City Council. This is the eighth installment of the Gila Herald’s candidate series for the council races for Safford, Thatcher, and Pima, and features Steve McGaughey, incumbent candidate for the Safford City Council. Early voting for the Aug. 2 primary has begun.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

SPD issues release on Safford double homicide

SAFFORD – On Tuesday, the Safford Police Department issued a press release regarding the double homicide in midtown Safford early Monday morning. According to the release, officers were initially dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Central Avenue at 1:52 a.m. regarding a burglary. The homeowners said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Pima, AZ
Pima, AZ
Education
12news.com

DPS investigating after Safford man dies in police custody

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A Safford man has died in police custody Thursday morning after being found "covered in blood acting out of control and delirious," officials with the Safford Police Department said. Around 4 a.m., Safford officers were called to the 700 block of 9th Avenue for reports of...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

DPS investigating death of another burglary suspect in Safford

SAFFORD — For the second time in less than two months, Safford Police officers were involved in the death of a suspect. According to a release, at about 4 a.m. Thursday, July 7, officers responded to the 700 block of 9th Avenue following reports of a burglary. There, officers encountered a man covered in blood.
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Police cordon off block for Safford homicide investigation

SAFFORD – For the second time this week, police are busy investigating a homicide in Safford. Safford Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have blocked off 7th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue and 9th Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street for its investigation. According...
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hinton
gilaherald.com

Man accused of stealing truck was likely drunk

SAFFORD – Police say a man they suspect of stealing a truck and unlawfully fleeing from them did so while under the influence of alcohol. Gerardo Victor Garcia, 35, of Safford, was arrested on June 11 and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, and DUI.
gilavalleycentral.net

Two dead in attempted burglary in Safford

SAFFORD — Safford Police are investigating two deaths that occurred Monday. According to a release, Safford officers responded to a burglary at 1:52 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Central Avenue. There, they found one of the homeowners had reportedly shot and killed the burglary suspect, identified as Miguel Garcia.
fox10phoenix.com

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted out of Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of shooting two people in the Winkelman area on July 4. Deputies said Oscar Valencia, 40, shot a 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman at a home near the Aravaipa RV Park that night before fleeing.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Save a pet, save a vet: Nonprofit organization trains service dogs to help vets cope with PTSD

Many years ago, when Marine Corps veteran Dave Rafus returned from overseas, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. At the time, he and his wife talked about getting a service dog, but there were no organizations in Southern Arizona that offered this training service. Instead, they went to Pima Animal Care Center and brought home Menifa, an American standard and American bulldog mix.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yearbooks#Highschool#The Pima School Board#The Pima High School
gilavalleycentral.net

Are you ready to rock? Battle of the Bands is Saturday

SAFFORD — One of the Gila Valley’s favorite events returns this weekend. The 18th annual Double R Communications Battle of the Bands is Saturday, July 9, at Graham County Fairgrounds. The first band takes the stage at noon, with a new band every 30 minutes. This year’s line-up...
SAFFORD, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy