‘Mom, I’m not in the yearbook’

This group of women are very active in the community. A non-profit organization whose goal is to provide service and assistance to veterans, their families, other units and to the town of Safford and surrounding towns. They have functions such as food sales, yard sales to earn the financial means to provide for others. They take time to give Christmas gifts to Veterans at our local nursing homes. They also make baskets filled with goodies and a monetary gift, at Christmas to assist the Tucson VA hospital residents. Bereavement luncheons for families of the community. Other programs they have participated in is the First Responders, they provide breakfast. At Thanksgiving they help Safford Aux. with their annual thanksgiving meal. A member helped co-ordinate local parade and also had an entry float in the event. They have partnered with the Lions and assist with Field of Flags. Held the week of Veterans Day, they fly on the city hall lawn for all to enjoy. Fourth of July finds them helping Safford SAL, at annual youth fishing derby. Part of the Veterans Resource Fair by providing a meal for approximately 300 people. The list is endless. Volunteers like these ladies are what make our community the great place to live.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO