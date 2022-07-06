ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Mixed April weather delays sweet corn batch in Blair County

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAmJ0_0gWzNi1v00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The ideal time to have farm-fresh sweet corn is by the Fourth of July, but this year’s batch may be delayed by a couple of weeks.

Some Blair County farmers had to delay their planting time because of the weather conditions in April. The ideal planting time for sweet is around the second week of April, for the harvesting to be complete come the beginning of July.

Farmers experienced a mixture of cold temperatures, snow, and floods in April this year. The owner of Blue Barn Farm in Williamsburg, Karen Wilson, experienced significant flooding at the beginning of her sweet corn season.

“This year, unfortunately, our first two plantings were affected by the flood,” Wilson said. “So, we have a flood. We’re right near the river, and it comes over the bank. So that affects our production in the very beginning sweet corn.”

US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages

The soil for sweet corn to be planted has to be around 55 degrees. Since snow happened in mid-April, the ground became too cold to plant. Longtime Farmer Gary Long has been planting sweet corn for over 20 years, and this year he had to delay his planting by two weeks to the end of April.

“Local corn is very hard to get right now. It’s mostly coming off the shore or down south,” Long said. “Yes, there is some local corn, but it’s very scarce because of the weather we had back in April. But I didn’t get in this year until about the 28th of April instead of the 12th.”

This year, Long planted 8 acres of sweet corn, around 28,000 seeds. He hopes to yield about 1000 dozens per acre in a good cropping season.

Wilson planted around two acres of super sweet corn, which she will sell at her farm. Long said customers prefer the ideal length of seven to eight inches with a 16 to 18 cm diameter.

However, the corn needs to be grown in ideal conditions to get to that measurement. That includes receiving a certain amount of rain each week and having temperatures be around 70 degrees.

“We don’t determine that,” Long said. ” Yes, we pick varieties that have certain lengths, but that’s grown under ideal conditions. I’m looking for a longer ear knowing the weather is going to make it a seven-inch ear.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

While neither farmer expects to have the usual volume this year, both have their first batch of corn with tassels. If there are ideal weather conditions and limited wildlife issues, they’ll have their first batch of corn ready by the end of July/early August.

“This corn is shooting tassel, there’s a tassel for it, but it’s not silking yet,” Wilson said, pointing to her corn. So the ears haven’t produced silk yet, so we have ways to grow here, but it’s growing quickly.”

“Be patient with it. It is a crop that’s weather-related. That’s why sometimes you see really nice sweet corn, and the next time it’s not as nice,” Long said.

Because of the increased input costs, both farmers will have their crops at a higher price.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Summer Fly-In Day lands in Johnstown this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport is hosting the Summer Fly-In Community Day on Saturday, July 9. The event will take place on July 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will feature live music, games and activities, and food and drinks. You’ll also be able to check […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New traffic pattern for Somerset County bridge

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a new traffic pattern for a Somerset County bridge on Friday, July 8 Beginning Monday, July 11 Somerset County Maintenance Forces are reducing Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) to a single-lane traffic pattern for repairs to be made to the bridge over Breastwork […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House. A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building. Once a […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Blair County, PA
Business
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WTAJ

Cambria County bridge rehabilitation to start soon

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start for a Cambria County bridge. Starting Tuesday, July 12, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing bridge beginning on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ice Dreams partners with police to deliver ice cream

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the summer heat in full swing, many people are looking for a way to cool down, and ice cream is just one way. Ice Dreams is an ice cream truck that rolls through Clearfield six days a week bringing joy to people of all ages and even some four-legged friends. […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Community Pool set to host Duck Derby this weekend

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The George C. Brown community pool is splashing with action this summer and this weekend begins a handful of events. This Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. guests can participate in a duck derby that will include 18 prizes. Tickets are $5 a piece or three for $10. “Anyone can come and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Archery shop helping bring passion for outdoors to Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Philipsburg, one local business owner is aiming high by opening an archery shop in the area. Nathan Sellers, owner of Average Jack Archery is bringing his love of archery to downtown. “How to set up a bow, how to shoot a bow and make it applicable for anybody from […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Blue Barn Farm
WTAJ

Huntingdon County tire collection event in need of volunteers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Tire Collection event in Huntingdon County is approaching, though they’re in need of volunteers to make it happen. The annual tire collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful (KHCB). However, organizers said that the contractor […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free license plate replacement event in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Kerry Benninghoff will be hosting a free license plate replacement event for Centre County residents. Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced he will be hosting the free event on Saturday, July 9, from 8-10 a.m. at Centre Hall Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall. If a license plate is […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

34th annual Blair Media Blood Blitz approaching

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 34th annual Blair Media Blitz is set for late-July with a goal to collect over 230 units of blood. The event takes place July 19 at the Altoona Area Junior High School fieldhouse. The 12-hour event starts at 8 a.m. and is proudly sponsored by WTAJ. Appointments are encouraged […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Inflation, supply issues to cost PennDOT millions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Like many others around the country, PennDOT is facing its own concerns brought on by the costs of inflation. PennDOT District Two Executive, Tom Zurat explained how inflation has marked an increase in the cost of fuel which has gone up about 100% in the last six months. Currently, PennDOT […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to Mifflin County aircraft crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mifflin County Coroner was called to an ultralight aircraft crash Friday morning, according to Mifflin County Emergency Services. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following information about the accident. “An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in a field near Belleville, Pa., around 10 a.m. local time today. The vehicle […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The sixth annual Regional Heritage Festival kicks off Friday with fun for the whole family. Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, the annual Regional Heritage Festival gets underway in downtown Northern Cambria with multiple performances, food, and activities for the kids. On Friday, a Cruise-In will take place […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New York area frozen yogurt shop opening in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The downtown Johnstown area just got a little sweeter with a new frozen yogurt and ice cream shop coming soon in the summer. The New York area-based company Downtown Yogurt is opening its third location on Franklin Street. The shop is the company’s biggest store so far, and plans are to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy