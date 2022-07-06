Judge sends persistent felon back to prison

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man with multiple prior convictions is going back to prison after being found guilty of attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin handed down the sentence of 22...
KINGSTON – A man with five previous felony DWI convictions has pled guilty to his sixth felony DWI. He is expected to be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison when he is sentenced in Ulster County Court in October. Carl Hill, age 54, of Kingston,...
Additional arrest in joint “Men Outta Business” operation in Hudson. Hudson, New York – On July 5, 2022, the New York State Police and the Hudson Police Department arrested John J. Grandinetti, age 30, of Hudson, in continuation of the joint operation named “Men Outta Business.” Grandinetti was arrested for Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a class E felony, and Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning. If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.
The city of Poughkeepsie Police Department just got a little bigger. The department held a swearing-in and promotion ceremony Friday in City Hall. Seven new recruits raised their right hands for the oath of office and were sworn in as new city police officers. One current officer was promoted to sergeant and another was promoted to detective.
Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation. Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5. The months-long investigation...
Authorities say fentanyl recovered in a multi-agency, undercover bust in Port Jervis this week was enough to kill 3,000 people - if ingested. The operation is part of an effort to crack down on what they say is a deadly narcotic trafficking ring from Paterson, New Jersey to Port Jervis.
A Goshen man awaiting sentencing for assaulting a cop outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking a judge to throw out four charges of which a jury convicted him, arguing the metal flagpole he brandished can't be considered a dangerous weapon. A federal jury found Thomas Webster guilty...
NAPANOCH – New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks are investigating the assault of a paramedic by a patient that occurred Thursday in a Napanoch business. A source has told Mid-Hudson News that the Chief Paramedic for the Ellenville Rescue and First Aid Squad was assaulted by a patient at a taxidermy shop in town.
Police have released the name of a 35-year-old Hudson Valley man who was recovered from a reservoir by state police divers. Dutchess County resident Robert Ansbach, of Beacon, went missing while swimming in the town of Fishkill on Monday, July 5. According to police, the Dutchess County 911 Center received...
A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead. Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Two store clerks were charged during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Westchester and Putnam counties. During the detail conducted on Friday, July 1, 14 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license, New York State Police said.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington saying the evidence against him is “tenuous at best” and he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. As conditions of release, Carman is willing to surrender his passport, submit to electronic monitoring and turn over all the money he has, $10,000, to a third party or post some of that money as bail, the filing says. He has also been under criminal investigation for almost a decade and he has been facing civil litigation, but he has always shown up in court.
The Totowa man charged with the beating death of a 38-year-old medical technician, and three family members accused of helping him dispose of the woman’s body, all entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday. The accused killer, Justin Fisher, and three family members — his father, Ali Gibson, mother, Clo...
TOMS RIVER – Police said that while most of the people visiting the shore area on July 4th weekend were just enjoying their visit lawfully, there were issues with theft, assault, underage drinking, and littering. Jillian Messina, public relations for the department, shared two incidents where large groups of...
CAIRO – Two juveniles were arrested by the state police this week after they allegedly stole a handgun from a woman who had given the youths a ride. The incident occurred on July 4 in Cairo. State police responded to a report of a stolen handgun from a woman...
A 39-year-old man from Westchester County was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old. Negus Kirton, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on Friday, July 1, of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a weeklong trial, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Comments / 2