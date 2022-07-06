ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Judge sends persistent felon back to prison

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE – A man with multiple prior convictions is going back to prison after being found guilty of attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin handed down the sentence of 22...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Drunk driver going to prison after sixth DWI conviction

KINGSTON – A man with five previous felony DWI convictions has pled guilty to his sixth felony DWI. He is expected to be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison when he is sentenced in Ulster County Court in October. Carl Hill, age 54, of Kingston,...
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Additional arrest in joint “Men Outta Business” operation in Hudson

Additional arrest in joint “Men Outta Business” operation in Hudson. Hudson, New York – On July 5, 2022, the New York State Police and the Hudson Police Department arrested John J. Grandinetti, age 30, of Hudson, in continuation of the joint operation named “Men Outta Business.” Grandinetti was arrested for Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a class E felony, and Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Seven recruits become Poughkeepsie police officers

The city of Poughkeepsie Police Department just got a little bigger. The department held a swearing-in and promotion ceremony Friday in City Hall. Seven new recruits raised their right hands for the oath of office and were sworn in as new city police officers. One current officer was promoted to sergeant and another was promoted to detective.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Drug Running To Port Jervis

Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation. Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5. The months-long investigation...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate assault of paramedic

NAPANOCH – New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks are investigating the assault of a paramedic by a patient that occurred Thursday in a Napanoch business. A source has told Mid-Hudson News that the Chief Paramedic for the Ellenville Rescue and First Aid Squad was assaulted by a patient at a taxidermy shop in town.
NAPANOCH, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For 35-Year-Old Found In Mount Beacon Reservoir

Police have released the name of a 35-year-old Hudson Valley man who was recovered from a reservoir by state police divers. Dutchess County resident Robert Ansbach, of Beacon, went missing while swimming in the town of Fishkill on Monday, July 5. According to police, the Dutchess County 911 Center received...
BEACON, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking

A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead. Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
NEW CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Man charged with killing mother at sea seeks freedom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington saying the evidence against him is “tenuous at best” and he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. As conditions of release, Carman is willing to surrender his passport, submit to electronic monitoring and turn over all the money he has, $10,000, to a third party or post some of that money as bail, the filing says. He has also been under criminal investigation for almost a decade and he has been facing civil litigation, but he has always shown up in court.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Juveniles arrested for stealing gun from Good Samaritan

CAIRO – Two juveniles were arrested by the state police this week after they allegedly stole a handgun from a woman who had given the youths a ride. The incident occurred on July 4 in Cairo. State police responded to a report of a stolen handgun from a woman...
CAIRO, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 21-Year-Old In Mount Vernon

A 39-year-old man from Westchester County was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old. Negus Kirton, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on Friday, July 1, of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a weeklong trial, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

