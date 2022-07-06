ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:20:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCCONE NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE AND WESTERN DAWSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 449 TO EXPIRE AT 3 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 12 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA DANIELS DAWSON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, CULBERTSON, FAIRVIEW, FORT PECK, GLASGOW, GLENDIVE, JORDAN, MALTA, MEDICINE LAKE, OPHEIM, PLENTYWOOD, POPLAR, RICHEY, SACO, SCOBEY, SIDNEY, TERRY, WHITEWATER, WIBAUX, WINNETT, WOLF POINT, AND ZORTMAN.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT/300 AM MDT/ for southwestern and northwestern North Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM CDT/700 AM MDT/ for south central, southwestern, north central and northwestern North Dakota. Target Area: Billings; Bottineau; Burke; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY, BILLINGS, NORTHWESTERN HETTINGER, BURKE, EASTERN MCKENZIE, NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMS, NORTHWESTERN OLIVER, WARD, SOUTHWESTERN BOTTINEAU, RENVILLE, DUNN, NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN, NORTHWESTERN MORTON, NORTHEASTERN SLOPE, STARK, MOUNTRAIL AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 430 AM CDT/330 AM MDT/ At 346 AM CDT/246 AM MDT/, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Kenmare to near Halliday to 17 miles northwest of Amidon. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Halliday around 250 AM MDT. Dodge around 255 AM MDT. Golden Valley and Greene around 405 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mohall, Zap, Beulah, Lansford, Hazen and New England. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy