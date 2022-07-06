Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT/300 AM MDT/ for southwestern and northwestern North Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 AM CDT/700 AM MDT/ for south central, southwestern, north central and northwestern North Dakota. Target Area: Billings; Bottineau; Burke; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GOLDEN VALLEY, BILLINGS, NORTHWESTERN HETTINGER, BURKE, EASTERN MCKENZIE, NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMS, NORTHWESTERN OLIVER, WARD, SOUTHWESTERN BOTTINEAU, RENVILLE, DUNN, NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN, NORTHWESTERN MORTON, NORTHEASTERN SLOPE, STARK, MOUNTRAIL AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 430 AM CDT/330 AM MDT/ At 346 AM CDT/246 AM MDT/, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Kenmare to near Halliday to 17 miles northwest of Amidon. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Halliday around 250 AM MDT. Dodge around 255 AM MDT. Golden Valley and Greene around 405 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mohall, Zap, Beulah, Lansford, Hazen and New England. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

