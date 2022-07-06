ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's White House counsel to speak with Jan. 6 panel

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on...

www.cbsnews.com

Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump laments ‘bad news’ of Abe assassination

Former President Donald Trump on Friday mourned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his election in 2016. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump said Abe’s death — which came hours after he was shot...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

Donald Trump is obsessed with his on-camera appearance – and apples don’t fall far from trees. The former President and his children Ivanka, Don. Jr. and Eric fuss over their pre-interview camera angles to humorous effect in the first trailer for “Unprecedented,” the all-access documentary that Alex Holder shot during the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 Special Committee has subpoenaed Holder’s footage to use as evidence, but has yet to show any of it during televised hearings.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

CNN airs bodycam footage of Trump DOJ lawyer during DOJ raid: 'Can I put my pants on?'

CNN aired footage on Erin Burnett OutFront, Thursday, that it had obtained of bodycam footage of the moment federal agents carried out a raid on the home of former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark just over two weeks ago. He is accused of trying to aid former President Trump in his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Clark is also accused of drafting a letter to Georgia officials, refuting President Biden’s win in the state. The raid occurred the day before former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee that Clark went to great lengths to help the former president remain in office.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before Jan. 6 panel

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified behind closed doors to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, police in Virginia released body camera video of the search on the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official under former President Donald Trump. Scott MacFarlane has more.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump property appraiser held in contempt in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that has performed hundreds of property appraisals for Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court for missing a deadline to turn over documents in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the former president’s business practices. Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron said late Tuesday that real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield had shown a “willful failure” to comply with Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoenas, including for records pertaining to Trump’s suburban Seven Springs Estate, a Wall Street office building and a Los Angeles golf course. Engoron ordered Cushman & Wakefield to pay a fine of $10,000 per day, beginning Thursday, for each day that it fails to fully comply with James’ subpoenas. The same judge recently lifted a contempt order for Trump after a two-month legal fight over his slow response to a subpoena for documents in James’ probe. Engoron, in a written order posted to the court docket Wednesday morning, appeared incensed that Cushman & Wakefield had asked for him for more time after missing a June 27 deadline that he’d set for the company to turn over subpoenaed documents.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

