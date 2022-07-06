ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gobert arrives in Minnesota, after 9 seasons with Utah

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26e8uG_0gWzMbt300

Rudy Gobert reads Twitter comments, so he’s aware that Minnesota fans didn’t like him very much during his first nine NBA seasons. And he also heard Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complain regularly about the way he sets screens.

Those perspectives are probably going to change.

“Now we’re on the same side, so I’m excited,” Gobert said.

So is Minnesota, with good reason. The Timberwolves announced the acquisition of Gobert at a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, when the trade that they agreed to make with the Utah Jazz last week could finally become official. It took four players, five first-round picks — including one made last month — and the option of swapping another pick to get the French center to Minnesota, and the Timberwolves still feel like they got the better of the deal.

“We think that he fits perfectly inside of what we already do,” Finch said.

In a league that has become increasingly positionless, where small-ball reigns at times, the Timberwolves now have two of the league’s very best big men in the same lineup with a three-time defensive player of the year in Gobert playing alongside All-NBA performer Karl-Anthony Towns.

“He doesn’t inhibit anything we have presently,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. “He makes it better. He augments what we have presently. So, when we look at fit, it’s not just about talent. It’s about kind of developing the team ... and he’s going to make it better.”

The Utah-Minnesota trade was executed shortly after the NBA’s moratorium on most offseason player movement and contract signings was lifted on Wednesday.

Many of the deals, such as Memphis’ Ja Morant and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson getting rookie extensions worth at least $193 million over a five-season span from 2023-24 through 2027-28 — both now official — were agreed to last week, but couldn’t be completed until that moratorium ended.

Also now signed: Bradley Beal’s new deal in Washington, a five-year contract worth $251 million for the Wizards’ franchise player.

“Today represents such a special moment in my life,” Beal said.

Williamson signed his extension on his 22nd birthday.

“Just want to say thank you all for believing in me, just giving a kid like me a chance to showcase my abilities and help bring the team hopefully multiple championships,” said Williamson, who has missed most of his first three NBA seasons with injuries but got a max extension anyway. “Most of all, I thank you all for really sticking with me the past year.”

The final agreement in the Utah-Minnesota deal was this: Gobert to the Timberwolves for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, the rights to newly drafted Walker Kessler, Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith said Gobert “will forever be a part of us.”

“Rudy Gobert had a huge impact on this franchise and the entire state of Utah during his nine seasons with the Jazz,” Smith said. “One of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, Rudy will forever be considered one of the most significant players to wear a Jazz uniform. His love for and impact on this community are impossible to overstate.”

The Jazz saw coach Quin Snyder step down last month after eight seasons and hired former San Antonio and Boston assistant Will Hardy to replace him. Then came the Gobert trade, ending an era in Utah. No team in the Western Conference has won more regular season games over the last six seasons than the Jazz, but the success never carried over into the postseason. Utah made the playoffs in each of those six years, not getting past the second round.

“The window for winning is not always big,” Gobert said. “For us in Utah, that’s kind of what happened. I think the organization felt like that. We had maybe passed that window that we had over the last few years. I think it’s still going to be a very competitive team. It just felt like with all the assets that they could get for me, it was better for them to go that way.”

The Timberwolves might be the opposite. They haven’t seen the second round in nearly two decades, and are betting that Towns, Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell can become a core to change all that.

“The goal is to win a championship,” Gobert said. “I came here for that. I didn’t come here just to be a good team. I came here to try to take this team to the finals and accomplish that.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Hits Insane Golf Shot, 97-Yard Eagle!

If you thought Steph Curry's range was limited to just shooting deep 3s, think again ... 'cause the newly-crowned Finals MVP just holed out a golf shot -- from 97 yards away!!. Curry nailed the incredible eagle on Friday afternoon at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe ... and even the announcers marveled at just how wild the stroke was.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors' Free Agent Signing

Having lost Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, and Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors had some vacancies to fill in the rotation. While it will be tough to replicate exactly what Porter and Payton provided, the team made a solid move to acquire Donte DiVincenzo, signing the guard to a two-year / $9.3M contract.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#French
Yardbarker

Why signing Albert Wilson was underrated move by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to have more explosive plays and elite firepower on offense. Yes, they have two great receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. But quarterback Kirk Cousins also has a new weapon in the recently signed Albert Wilson. Wilson is going to be the team's gadget player, which means he'll use his speed, athleticism and versatility in multiple ways. He will be the team's quiet X-factor on offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell won't be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season. "On Mitchell's side, he's going to stand pat. He's not going to force any action right now," Windhorst said. There was speculation that with the Jazz in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Analysis Network

1 Trade Package For Lakers To Land Rumored Targets

To say the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve next season would be a historic understatement. After all, their 2022-23 NBA season was a historic disappointment. Name another team to roster two former MVPs and finish a season with 33 games. We’d offer to wait, but we already know for a fact that we’d be here all day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Darvin Ham confirms Russell Westbrook’s Lakers role

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has many plans for his new team, including bringing mental toughness and finding a role for star Russell Westbrook who struggled last season. Besides dealing with injuries, the Lakers found themselves not being able to close out games, which was a huge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy