ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A former East Texas chief deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him, according to court documents.

Steven Craig Shelton was the second-ranked official in the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office when the Sept. 21 incident happened at the county jail.

During a plea hearing before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Shelton admitted that he struck a handcuffed and compliant suspect twice with his forearm. He said his action was born of frustration and was unjustified, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Shelton faces up to almost four years in federal prison.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned in April after indictments accused him and two deputies of lying about Shelton’s actions. Hendrix, whose attorneys contend is not guilty, still awaits trial.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3rd person convicted in 2020 Tyler shooting investigation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to burglary of habitation after being charged for murder and burglary back in 2020, and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Robert Robertson, 23, is the third person of his three co-defendants to be convicted in the investigation to a shooting on Van […]
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
KLTV

Former Van Zandt County chief deputy agrees to prison term

Zookeeper Ricki Roemer tells KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti the new foods keep the animals engaged mentally and physically. U.S Attorney’s Office works to combat elder financial abuse in East Texas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. “It is very difficult to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrator of these types...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#East Texas
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktbb.com

Tyler police issue 2021 crime stats

TYLER — Preliminary data for the Tyler Police Department shows that in 2021, there was a reduction in Part 1 crimes, which consist of violent crimes and property crimes, as well as a slight increase of crimes being reported. According to information from the police department, Part 1 offenses dropped more than 13% compared to 2020 data. There was also a drop of nearly five per cent for violent crime, with 489 reports for the year compared to 514 reported in 2020. The city of Tyler overall experienced a slight increase of about 1% in all reported crimes. In a prepared statement, Chief Jimmy Toler says, in part, “While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith the Tyler community has in our officers.” Click here for a more complete rundown.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

2 dead in house fire on Phillips Street in Tyler

Fires believed to be purposely set in Trinity County have been contained. Sheriff Wallace says that he believes based on physical evidence the fires were intentionally set. It is still under investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. hosting 3 elite camps. East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage. Updated: 3 hours...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after wreck involving Smith County constable

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning between a Precinct 3 constable’s vehicle and an SUV. According to DPS, the crash happened east of Whitehouse and the constable was attempting to turn from the eastbound side of FM 346 near Concession Road to the westbound side with his […]
KTAL

Woman killed in Harrison Co. house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Fire Marshal confirms a woman died in a house fire south of Marshall Friday afternoon. Harrison Co. Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch says a neighbor reported the fire on Lonnie Williams Road just before 3 p.m. Multiple Harrison County emergency services districts responded to the blaze, which spread to nearby woods.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

984K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy