Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Money In The Bank

After a chaotic Money in the Bank match, Liv Morgan would be the one holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and then would successfully cash it on Ronda Rousey after her match against Natalya later in the night to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Tonight Morgan made her grand return to SmackDown as the new Champion, and Michael Cole hopped in the ring to interview her. A you deserve it chant broke out and then Cole said that Ronda had sustained a knee injury before Morgan cashed in, teasing that Rousey might want her rematch around SummerSlam. Rousey would eventually join Natalya in the ring and after an unexpected match, it looks like Rousey wants that rematch pretty soon.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO