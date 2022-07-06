ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Century Boys Basketball star Isiah Harwell transfers to Wasatch Academy in Utah

By Eric Moon
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After a stellar freshman season at Century, star boys basketball player Isiah Harwell is heading south...

localnews8.com

deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s Masen Wake (Fullback/Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #42 is BYU’s Masen Wake (FB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.  The crash victims have been identified as: Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George Kelly C. Sabey, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

As one blaze is nearly contained, new Soldier Fire starts up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” in Spanish Fork Friday. According to Spanish Fork police, around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to 1200 N 400 E, where they located a body that had been found next to a dumpster. Upon arriving, first responders determined that […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
etvnews.com

Wildland Firefighters Based at the Carbon County Airport

A contingent of wildland firefighters that are originally based out of McCall, Idaho have been stationed at the Carbon County Airport as a way to ensure that wildfire season has a quick response and protection. The airport is located in the geographic response area from their base and, with multiple...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Crews fighting new wildfire burning in Utah County

(KUTV) — Crews were fighting a new wildfire that started to burn in Utah County Tuesday. The newly named Soldier Fire is located off Highway 68 near Soldier Pass. According to Utah Fire, the fire had burned about 25 acres as of Tuesday evening but crews worry it was spreading quickly eastward due to winds.
ENVIRONMENT

