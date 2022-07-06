ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Video: Denver deputy punished for dragging inmate to cell

By Lori Jane Gliha
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoZR3_0gWzKtbJ00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Sheriff deputy will be suspended for 10 days later this month after an investigation found he dragged an uncooperative inmate into a jail cell in December, against department policy.

“Sergeant (Joshua) Perez took little to no time seeking to de-escalate the situation with (the inmate) before going hands on; Sergeant Perez, as a sergeant, is expected to serve as an example of expected conduct to deputies; and by dragging (the inmate) along the top tier of the pod, in front of numerous inmates and deputies, humiliated (the inmate),” a disciplinary letter, issued to Perez, indicated.

According to the disciplinary notice, Perez, a deputy who has been working at the Denver Sheriff Department since 1994, told the team investigating the incident, “Well, to get someone back to their cell, we have to either drag them or carry them…I don’t know of another way to do that.”

From May: Denver deputy fired after inmates smuggled drugs through Uber Eats delivery

He also said, “I still don’t like carrying because they could fall or – or they- or deputies could drop ’em.  I – I think looking back on it, [] hindsight is 20/20. I would have had a deputy grab him under the arm – two deputies, one under each arm, and – and pull him to his cell. In hindsight, that’s – that’s what I would have done.”

The disciplinary notice indicated Perez was also accused of failing to activate his body-worn camera and failed “to utilize deputies in resolving the incident.”

Denver police records do not identify the inmate beyond a pair of initials, DD. However, the records show Perez had experience with DD’s behavior and believed he was prone to “theatrics.”

Denver Sheriff Department honor deputies who passed away from COVID

The records suggest Perez could have cautiously approached DD before touching him, communicated verbally with DD, or ordered deputies to step away from the inmate to formulate a better plan for returning him to his cell.

“Sergeant Perez elected to personally lift DD up the stairs, which thankfully, did not result in injury, but jeopardized the safety of himself, DD, and nearby deputies,” the letter said.

The inmate went limp at the top of the stairs, and Perez dragged him back to his cell by his shirt.

“At this point, Sergeant Perez should have taken a moment to pause, and reassess the situation,” the discipline letter said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 15

Dolores G
2d ago

this is the problem with today's USA..... we are too EASY on criminals!!! A slapping of the wrist and making them sit in timeout is not working!!!

Reply
11
1973GLH
2d ago

He didn't need a body worn camera. looks like the jail video showed it. An uncooperative inmate does not get a choice.

Reply(1)
8
Marryangelina Ayala
2d ago

Why did he have to drag him, wouldn't he get up and walk. I can understand the frustration of the police officer. That's when you take a deep breath and a break if you can get away.

Reply(3)
3
 

Related
FOX31 Denver

1 killed at Denver condominium, suspect arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to a shots fired call at a condominium on Thursday where they found one man dead. On Thursday at 1:03 p.m., DPD received a call from security officers at a condominium in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The security officers told police that shots were fired from inside a residence early Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
9News

'Alarming' auto theft problem is only getting worse so far in 2022

DENVER — One car per hour. That's how many vehicles are stolen on average in the City of Denver every day. Denver has seen one of the country's largest increases in auto theft since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with the number of reported stolen cars more than doubling. Through...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday. On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly arson suspect Kevin Bui accused of drugs in jail

One of three teenagers charged with setting a house on fire that killed a Senegalese family of five is facing additional charges. Kevin Bui is accused of having drugs in the Denver Jail. Bui, along with Gavin Seymour, both 16 at the time and a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the shooting that happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man found dead inside residence in southeast Denver

A person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation where a man was found dead inside a residence in southeast Denver on Thursday. Kennedy Lakics, 28, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Denver police said he was apprehended after he tried climbing out a back window of the home. Officers were called to the home in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue around 1 p.m....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Money transfer store at center of fentanyl investigation

It is in an unassuming Aurora apartment complex near Evans and Chambers where a massive stash of drugs was discovered. A total of 170,000 fentanyl pills, that's more than 36,000 pounds, of the potentially deadly drug was seized. It is one of the largest seizures ever in Colorado. Investigators say it was in the apartment and vehicle of Francisco Geovanni Ramirez-Gomez. Guns and large quantities of other drugs including heroin and cocaine were also confiscated.Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown was asked by CBS4's Rick Sallinger, "Did this interdiction save lives?" He quickly responded, "One hundred percent, you know we are thinking...
AURORA, CO
NebraskaTV

Colorado woman accused of assaulting, threatening Target employees with flag

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Colorado woman has been charged after she allegedly hit a Target employee with a flag and threatened to stab another with it. Amanda Applehans, 39, of Denver, Colorado, is charged in Buffalo County Court with third-degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief - $0 to $500.
KEARNEY, NE
KRDO

A new study breaks down where people in Colorado prisons come from

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition (CCJRC) and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report that provides an in-depth look at where people incarcerated in Colorado state prisons come from. The study, Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Colorado, includes local...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested in Aurora deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot on July 3. Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Aaron Harmon. Harmon was...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Eric Lenzy Morris accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jermaine in Aurora

Suspect Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the recent homicide death of 41-year-old Aaron Jermaine in Aurora.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police arrested Lenzy around 6 p.m. for Jermaine's death. The victim was originally found with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the parking lot strip mall at 15064 E Mississippi Avenue. Jermaine was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries but was unable to be saved and died there.Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shootingMorris faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. Investigators are still working to gather more information from witnesses and the public on this homicide. Anyone with information can remain anonymous when they leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 7220-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

