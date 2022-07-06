ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Scottish Secretary has said he is “optimistic the PM will endure” and will “reset” the Government, as he sought to defend Boris Johnson amid a string of Cabinet resignations.

Alister Jack also said the Prime Minister was “mugged” by a birthday cake at one event during the partygate scandal.

The Prime Minister is in a “robust” mood despite Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and other ministers leaving government in the wake of the Chris Pincher affair, Mr Jack said.

He spoke to journalists on Wednesday morning.

Boris Johnson is under massive pressure after a string of resignations (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Scottish Secretary said: “I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure.

“The road is bumpy and I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But he’s faced challenges before and he has endured.

“He needs, we need, a reset of the Government and that will come.”

The Scottish Secretary said the Prime Minister had apologised for the handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

On the partygate scandal, he said: “He was mugged, as was Rishi, by a birthday cake they didn’t see coming as they sat in the Cabinet Office.”

He continued: “They didn’t attend a party, a party arrived and caught them out.

“I mean, let’s be honest about that.”

Mr Jack said: “The Metropolitan Police saw the word party after birthday and gave the pair of them a fixed penalty notice. And that is a matter of fact.”

“But on the other questionnaires, numerous questionnaires that he filled in, the Metropolitan Police did not see parties happening.”

He said the Prime Minister was unaware of some Downing Street parties, adding: “I think you have to be fair and say, of the events that were work events that he filled in the questionnaires and sent to the police, the police agree they were work events, and he was not fined.

“And on the one occasion, when someone popped in with a birthday cake, during a day of busy meetings, he did get a fine because the word party comes after birthday.

“So I mean, let’s just put it into some context.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s mood following the resignations, the Scottish Secretary said: “He was in a robust mood, but he absolutely recognises that, you know, mistakes have been made and as I said he is apologetic.”

He said Rishi Sunak did not come up in his conversation with the Prime Minister.

He added: “He wants to reset this Government and he was in that frame of mind.”

Rishi Sunak
Sajid Javid
Alister Jack
Boris Johnson
The Associated Press

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections crippled the controversial leader and left him unable to govern. Johnson finally agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson will stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will automatically become prime minister as well. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
newschain

Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries

Law graduate Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, a coroner’s court heard. The 35-year-old was killed when she was attacked in the early hours of Sunday June 26 as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, an area she knew well and where family said she felt “safe”.
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
newschain

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader. With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.
newschain

William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple. William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.
The Independent

‘Game over’ for Boris Johnson as papers react to Cabinet resignations

The national mastheads paint a grim picture for the Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.
The Guardian

Finally, Boris Johnson’s ministers have had enough of defending the monstrously indefensible

What took them so long? The chancellor and the health secretary have gone. Others may have jumped before the ink is dry on this, kicking themselves for not taking the lead as this cabinet of accomplices finally calculates that loyalty is doing their careers more harm than good. Late, too late, they conclude that protecting Big Dog for one more catastrophic Today programme interview will finish off their chances for good.
