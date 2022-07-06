ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL analyst thinks Steelers should start rookie QB Kenny Pickett

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The opening of NFL training camps is still several weeks away, but chatter about who the Pittsburgh Steelers should start at quarterback seems to have already quieted down during the first full week of July because the discussion may already be closed.

Free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky is widely viewed as the heavy favorite to win the job through at least Week 1 in September, barring an injury or some other setback. It's also assumed by some that career backup Mason Rudolph would be Pittsburgh's No. 2 option at the position over first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett if the club had to play a game as soon as this weekend.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks the Steelers need to go in a different direction.

In a piece about moves that teams "should make before the 2022 season begins," Sobleski campaigned for Pittsburgh to name Pickett its starter as soon as possible.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, who turns 24 before the start of the regular season, with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft," Sobleski wrote. "However, they plan to open the campaign with Mitch Trubisky behind center. The idea borders on nonsensical."

Sobleski added that the Steelers viewed Pickett "as the most pro-ready" signal-caller of his draft class.

"Let's be done with the farcical, 'He needs to earn the spot.' Contracts and draft status often dictate roster decisions," Sobleski continued. "Pickett will be the Steelers' starting quarterback and should be from the start of training camp to get as many quality reps as possible in preparation for the 2022 campaign."

It was reported last month that Pickett "has an uphill battle to unseat" Trubisky atop the depth chart. That would indicate the first-year pro failed to impress during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Starting Pickett before he's ready could ultimately do more harm than good, especially if the Steelers aren't going to be legitimate championship contenders later this fall.

