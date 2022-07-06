ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Brian Kemp raises $3.8M for reelection bid

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30, but heavy spending leading up to the Republican’s blowout primary win meant that Kemp’s total amount of cash on hand continued to...

The Independent

Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Georgia probe of Trump election schemes

The Fulton County, Georgiagrand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump’s scheme.In addition to Mr Graham and Mr Giuliani, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 23-person special grand jury has also moved to compel attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro, and Jenna Ellis, as well lawyer and podcast host Jacki Pick Deason to give evidence in the probe of efforts by Mr Trump’s associates to pressure Georgia officials...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

DOJ seizes Nevada GOP chairman’s phone, subpoenas Georgia GOP chairman as fake elector probe grows

The Justice Department on Wednesday served numerous subpoenas to Trump supporters involved in the fake elector scheme in a sign that its probe is expanding. Federal agents served subpoenas to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, who served as a Trump elector, according to The Washington Post. Other subpoenas were served at the homes of Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer involved in the fake elector scheme, and Thomas Lane, who worked on the Trump campaign's efforts in Arizona and New Mexico, FBI officials told the outlet. Trump supporters involved in the Michigan fake elector scheme also received subpoenas, though it's unclear if they were related to the federal investigation or a separate state probe. The New York Times reported that Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was subpoenaed in the federal probe.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Are Neck-and-Neck in New Georgia Poll

Georgia is already a hotbed of political spending as Democrats try to maintain their momentum in the state—and a new poll shows the race between former NFL player Herschel Walker (R) and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is neck-and-neck. A survey by Data for Progress conducted between July 1...
MSNBC

Subpoenas show Georgia investigation moving into Trump's inner circle

Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, talks about the progress being made by District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia in her investigation of the pressure Donald Trump and his inner circle put on Georgia officials to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss. July 7, 2022.
Brian Kemp
Stacey Abrams
Raphael Warnock
Cody Hall
David Perdue
Salon

They’re “trying to make me look stupid”: Georgia GOPer won’t concede, cries fraud after winning 3.4%

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Georgia's 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary, one of the candidates was even more extreme than former Sen. David Perdue: Christian nationalist and far-right conspiracy theorist Kandiss Taylor, whose campaign theme was "Jesus, guns and babies." Taylor campaigned on ridding Georgia's government of Satanic influence, winning only 3.4 percent of the vote when the primary was held on May 24. But Taylor, in true MAGA fashion, is claiming that the election results are false — and in order to prove it, she is asking Georgia residents to sign notarized affidavits saying that they voted for her.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Herschel Walker Lied to His Own Campaign About His Secret Children

It isn’t hard to figure out what drew Donald Trump to Herschel Walker. The Heisman Trophy winner, like the former president who endorsed him for Senate in Georgia, is a habitual liar. It’s been revealed just in the past few months that Walker has lied about his academic record,...
Washington Examiner

Fulton County prosecutors subpoena Georgia newspaper in Trump inquiry

A top Georgia newspaper has been hit with a subpoena from the Fulton County special grand jury. The grand jury is seeking the full audio of a conversation leaked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Bobby Christine informed staffers he dismissed two election fraud cases from Trump supporters due to a lack of evidence, the outlet reported Friday.

