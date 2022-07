After one of the hottest Junes on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, and forecasters saying more to come, we recommend showing your air conditioner a little extra love this year. Inspector Alex walks us through a few things you can do at home to give your AC some TLC: like cleaning the outdoor compressor with a hose, changing the filter, and dripping bleach (or some recommend Nuline AC line cleaner or vinegar) down the primary condensate line to keep it from getting clogged or backing up the sink where it drains.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO