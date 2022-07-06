ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

BOOR: Setting fruit

 2 days ago
This is the time of year that gardeners often have trouble with vegetables that are blooming but not setting fruit. There are several possible reasons for this. One condition that can affect several species is overfertilization. Too much nitrogen causes the plant to emphasize vegetative growth, often to the detriment of...

GBRC youth summer theatre production is Friday

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is sponsoring its 27th annual youth summer theatre production, “Happily Ever Before” by Tracy Wells. The performance will be held on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend High School Auditorium. The production is open to the public and admission is free. The doors to the Auditorium open at 6:30 p.m. for the public.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (7/7)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. The 4-Hers of Barton County and the Barton County Fair Association would like to invite all businesses to join them for the 31st Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast and Chamber Coffee starting at 7:30am on July 7th at the Expo Complex in Expo II. This annual event is an excellent way for businesses to meet 4-Hers, exhibitors and leaders who bring this annual event to life each year. It is also an excellent way for all of them to say thank you to the businesses in Barton County who support the fair. This year’s theme is, “Come Hear the Sounds of the Barton County Fair”. Look at exhibits, talk to the kids and maybe even win a prize. Save the date for some good food and fellowship as they celebrate Barton County.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (7/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/7) At 8:21 a.m. utility problems were reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue. At 8:56 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at SW 50 Avenue & SW 30 Road. Controlled Burn. AT 10:23 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1232...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
17th & Harrison intersection in Great Bend closed

Hot temperatures has caused the intersection of 17th Street and Harrison Street in Great Bend to rise. The city will be closing the intersection until further notice due to safety concerns. Crews will begin working on the intersection at the beginning of next week. Please be attentive while travelling through the area.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/7)

BOOKED: McKinley Payne on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Intimidation, bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Williams on Great Bend Police Department case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, and Illegal Tag, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Geoffrey Dearmore on Barton County District Court...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
