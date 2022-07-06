ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian Cruise Line to drop COVID-19 test requirement

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Norwegian Cruise Line is doing away with a company-wide policy that requires passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing.

The company said on Wednesday that passengers would only need to produce a negative test result to board ships departing from cities with laws requiring it. This includes all ports in the United States and Canada.

Norwegian said that it’s making the change to keep pace with other companies in the travel industry “as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy”.

The change will go into effect on August 1.

The Norwegian Cruise Line company also operates Oceania and Regent Seven Seas lines.

