National Guardsmen Part II - Heavy weapons training at Fort Polk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Press says a power outage from Sunday’s storms affected their building on Monday, July 11, 2022. Monday’s edition of the paper was canceled though the digital version is available on the newspaper’s website. The American Press says the Tuesday edition...
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu School Board CFO explains what new FEMA funds will go toward. TECH CAMP. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The big jet dubbed ‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look, as Landlock Aviation repainted the plane in Lake Charles. A Boeing 757 belonging to former President Donald Trump has been out of commission since he took office in 2016, when it was used as he campaigned that election. The refit of the VIP private jet has been under wraps, but now the work is done.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oil rigs are now required to send progress reports of how shutdowns are going as tropical storms approach the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a unit of the Interior Department, rolled out the new requirement for owners to report the time needed to evacuate ahead of a storm, www.nola.com is reporting.
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Fire Department has reopened burn permits, effective July 11. The department previously suspended all burn permits starting June 21 due to dry conditions. For more information, contact the DeRidder Fire Department at 337-462-8929.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man missing for several days has been found alive, authorities said. Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, was found at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, thanks to a search dog, according to Major Jerry Bell. Thompson is coherent and is being taken to the hospital, Bell said.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s annual Technology Camp makes its return this week, as over 150 students will be immersed in five days of learning. The camp began today, July 11, at the CPSB Technology Center, and will continue until July 15 from 8:30...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound has reopened at the Calcasieu River Bridge following a vehicle accident, according to DOTD. There is still some traffic congestion in the area as traffic starts to move again.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Teenagers and tweenagers are invited to a ‘Squid Game’ themed after-hours reading party taking place at the Central Library at 301 West Claude Street in Lake Charles. The party takes place Friday, July 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The party is...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 has issued a system-wide precautionary boil advisory while an elevated tower is removed from service for emergency repairs. The boil advisory will remain in place until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.
Creole, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Waterworks in Creole is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for all of district 7 due to loss of pressure. 7News will update this story when the boil advisory is rescinded.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 11, 2022. Robert Lee Johnson, 33, Magnolia: Out of state detainer. Charles Adam Hutchins, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Wendy Nichole Stewart,...
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur family survived an early morning mobile-home fire this morning, July 12, 2022. The Carlyss Fire Department says the fire happened at the Moss Wood Estates off Beglis Parkway. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before the mobile home was completely destroyed. The...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a long journey to recovery for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. “We have phone calls almost every day with FEMA, or we have phone calls about projects or with FEMA, right now were having 3 phone calls a week with FEMA and that’s been going on for a little while now just because were in such an urgency right now because we’ve exhausted all the funds we have and so we want to continue with the funding,” said CPSB Chief Financial Officer Wilfred Bourne.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - An Opelousas man shot by a Lafayette police officer in January has been arrested again after a state police investigation revealed that he pointed a gun stolen from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at the officer, police say. The Lafayette Police Department responded to a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was another hot afternoon as temperatures climbed back into the middle and upper 90′s and once you added in the humidity it felt more like the triple digits. A few lucky locations managed to see some cooling showers and storms, but more people stayed on the drier side than the stormier side. Showers and storms look to return to the forecast for this afternoon as well as we keep a close watch on an area of low pressure in the Gulf.
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing at a home on W. Nezpique Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Derrick James Lawrence, 35, is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He is 5-foot-10 and weights 170 pounds, according to Jennings police.
Comments / 0