Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Returns from injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ferguson (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Ferguson has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
Caleb Ferguson
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury

Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander experienced cramping around his ribs, and he'll undergo some testing to help determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Promoted to majors

Barnes had his contract selected by the Mariners on Saturday. Barnes joined Seattle on a minor-league deal in late June after being released by the Tigers. He didn't allow a run across four innings with Triple-A Tacoma and now projects to occupy a low-leverage role in the Mariners bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Optioned to Triple-A

Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Brujan lost out on regular playing time in late June and early July, and his demotion should allow him to see more regular at-bats as he continues to work on developing. The 24-year-old has appeared in 46 games with the Rays to begin the year and has slashed .167/.230/.246 with two homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs and four stolen bases. Taylor Walls should serve as the primary second baseman until Brandon Lowe (back) is cleared to return.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Knapp had been with the big-league club since late June but appeared in just two games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He's no longer needed for catcher depth now that Luis Torrens is back from his shoulder injury.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Back in big leagues

Lamet was recalled by the Padres on Saturday. Lamet was demoted in mid-May after struggling to a 9.72 ERA across his first 10 relief outings of the year. Both his 23.8 percent strikeout rate and his 16.7 percent walk rate represent career worsts. He's been far better in nine outings for Triple-A El Paso, cruising to a 0.93 ERA and 34.9 percent strikeout rate, though his 11.6 percent walk rate remains elevated. Craig Stammen (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with general soreness

Jimenez is being held out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to some general soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The White Sox are playing a day game after a night game Saturday, so Jimenez is getting a chance to rest following three consecutive starts. Manager Tony La Russa didn't seem concerned about Jimenez's soreness, so it seems likely that he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynolds starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Pulled due to tightness

Giles exited Friday's extra-innings win over the Blue Jays with tightness in the back of his shoulder after retiring the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, the Associated Press reports. The oft-injured veteran had just started his fifth appearance of both the season and since 2020 at the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounces back with quality start

Keuchel tossed seven innings against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters. He didn't factor in the decision. Keuchel's rotation spot may have been in jeopardy after he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two starts with Arizona, but the veteran bounced back with a strong effort Thursday. He tossed a campaign-high seven innings and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since his first start of the season (as a member of the White Sox) April 13. Keuchel had walked exactly three batters in four of his previous five outings, so his improved control Thursday was particularly notable. He still holds an ugly 7.63 ERA overall this season, but Keuchel at least demonstrated that there's some juice left in the tank with his second quality start of the campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA

