Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Officially moves to injured list

Castillo allowed two hits and walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Paul Sewald was asked to get five outs Friday and was unavailable Saturday, leaving the closing duties to Castillo. This was a shaky showing as the right-hander loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Matt Chapman on a groundout to escape the jam unscathed for his first save since June 8. Castillo's allowed three runs (two earned), eight hits, five walks and a hit batter while striking out 15 in 16 innings since the start of June, but Sewald's been even sharper, leaving the former in a setup role for now. Castillo is up to five saves with two holds, a 6-1 record, a 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 32 innings overall.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO