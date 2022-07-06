ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Officially moves to injured list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 31-year-old was diagnosed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Picks up first save in a month

Castillo allowed two hits and walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Paul Sewald was asked to get five outs Friday and was unavailable Saturday, leaving the closing duties to Castillo. This was a shaky showing as the right-hander loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Matt Chapman on a groundout to escape the jam unscathed for his first save since June 8. Castillo's allowed three runs (two earned), eight hits, five walks and a hit batter while striking out 15 in 16 innings since the start of June, but Sewald's been even sharper, leaving the former in a setup role for now. Castillo is up to five saves with two holds, a 6-1 record, a 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 32 innings overall.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Can't convert save Saturday

Holmes was charged with a blown save against the Red Sox on Saturday as a result of allowing one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one batter. Holmes entered the contest with two outs and a runner on second base while the Yankees were up by one run in the eighth inning. He walked Xander Bogaerts and gave up a single to Alex Verdugo, allowing Boston to tie the score. Holmes then retired Trevor Story and retired the side in order in the ninth, but Boston pulled out the win in the 10th frame. The blown save was just the second in 18 chances for Holmes on the season, and he's been exceptional overall with a minuscule 0.46 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB over 39.1 innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth records two eagles during third-round charge at 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynolds starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy