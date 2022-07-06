ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Jacob Middleton: Staying in Minnesota

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Middleton signed a three-year contract worth $7.35 million with the Wild on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker has close encounter with wild bear that has a happy ending for everyone

If you are out in the wild at any point this summer and you see a wild bear, you definitely should not do what Leighton Vander Esch did this week. The Cowboys linebacker was recently on a fishing trip and during the trip, his boat came up on a bear that was scavenging for food in the water. If I saw a bear out in the wild, I definitely wouldn't try to get closer to it, but that's exactly what Vander Esch did.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Liam Gorman: Dealt to Chicago

Gorman's rights were traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick Friday. Gorman was a sixth-round selection by the Penguins in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has played two seasons at Princeton. Last year, he tallied six points in 28 collegiate games. Pittsburgh drafted Nolan Collins with the pick that Chicago traded for Gorman.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Sharks' Luke Kunin: Traded in Draft Day deal

Kunin was traded from Nashville to San Jose on Friday, reports Chris Johnston of TSN. A third-round draft pick and John Leonard (lower body) head back to Nashville. Kunin brings a tough edge to the Sharks' middle six -- he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 82 games in 2021-22 while pounding out 99 PIM.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Jacob Middleton
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Promoted to majors

Barnes had his contract selected by the Mariners on Saturday. Barnes joined Seattle on a minor-league deal in late June after being released by the Tigers. He didn't allow a run across four innings with Triple-A Tacoma and now projects to occupy a low-leverage role in the Mariners bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Optioned to Tacoma

Kirby was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Kirby has struggled a bit across his last three starts, allowing 10 earned runs, 22 hits and three walks in the span of 15.1 innings. However, this move likely has more to do with the team managing his workload as the All-Star break approaches, as he's already thrown 89 frames combined between Double-A Arkansas and Seattle in 2022. Kirby threw only 67.2 innings in 2021, and the Mariners aren't likely to take many chances with one of the best pitchers in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
#Playoff Games#Tsn
CBS Sports

Orioles' Beau Sulser: Sent down Saturday

Sulser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Sulser pitched in Friday's win over the Angels and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 1.1 relief innings. However, he'll head back to the minors after left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled from Norfolk on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounces back with quality start

Keuchel tossed seven innings against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters. He didn't factor in the decision. Keuchel's rotation spot may have been in jeopardy after he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two starts with Arizona, but the veteran bounced back with a strong effort Thursday. He tossed a campaign-high seven innings and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since his first start of the season (as a member of the White Sox) April 13. Keuchel had walked exactly three batters in four of his previous five outings, so his improved control Thursday was particularly notable. He still holds an ugly 7.63 ERA overall this season, but Keuchel at least demonstrated that there's some juice left in the tank with his second quality start of the campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Fletcher was demoted to the minors last weekend and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Pulled due to tightness

Giles exited Friday's extra-innings win over the Blue Jays with tightness in the back of his shoulder after retiring the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, the Associated Press reports. The oft-injured veteran had just started his fifth appearance of both the season and since 2020 at the...
SEATTLE, WA

