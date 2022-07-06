ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Jon Merrill: May not be ready for camp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Merrill (arm) underwent offseason surgery and may not be available at the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker has close encounter with wild bear that has a happy ending for everyone

If you are out in the wild at any point this summer and you see a wild bear, you definitely should not do what Leighton Vander Esch did this week. The Cowboys linebacker was recently on a fishing trip and during the trip, his boat came up on a bear that was scavenging for food in the water. If I saw a bear out in the wild, I definitely wouldn't try to get closer to it, but that's exactly what Vander Esch did.
NFL
theScore

Red Wings draft Marco Kasper with 8th pick

The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap: Red Wings make trade, nab eight prospects

MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Optioned after start

Falter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after starting Thursday's game against the Nationals. Falter threw four innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk. He also struck out six, his highest mark in any outing in the majors this season. Falter will remain a candidate to work in long relief or make spot starts for the Phillies throughout the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Dealing with illness

Vaughn isn't starting Thursday against the Tigers due to an illness, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. Vaughn started in the last six games, but manager Tony La Russa revealed prior to the game that the 24-year-old is out of the lineup since he's feeling under the weather. Vaughn should be considered day-to-day as long as he doesn't test positive for COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Sam Clay: Designated for assignment

Clay was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday. Clay was claimed off waivers from the Nationals this week, but he'll be designated for assignment for the second time this month. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll likely remain at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Kelly: Back with big-league club

Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Kelly made his big-league debut in mid-June but has been in the minors for the past couple weeks, and he'll rejoin the big club Friday. The 29-year-old has a 7.33 ERA in 23 outings for Lehigh Valley this year, though he delivered scoreless frames in each of his first two major-league appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains out of lineup

Kim isn't in the lineup Thursday against San Francisco. Kim sat out Tuesday's series finale against the Mariners and will remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday. Over his last three games, he's gone 5-for-11 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. CJ Abrams is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
VGK Today

Kelly McCrimmon Speaks on 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft began Thursday, but the Vegas Golden Knights were not represented in the first round. They are set to begin picking on Friday, starting with the 48th-overall pick. This year's draft is in person, which has not been the case the last two years. Golden Knights general...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Remains out of lineup

Pena (undisclosed) isn't starting Friday's game against the Athletics. Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to the league's health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine for a second consecutive game. The 24-year-old traveled with the team to Oakland, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Checks out of lineup Friday

Perez isn't in the lineup Friday against the Brewers. Perez has gone 0-for-8 with a strikeout over his last three games and will sit for the second time in the last three matchups. Jason Delay is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Activation unlikely Friday

O'Neill (hamstring) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the team Thursday after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and appeared poised to be activated Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait return from the IL. The reasoning for the delay remains unclear, and O'Neill should still be expected to return sometime this weekend until indicated otherwise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Out of lineup Friday

McCormick isn't starting Friday against the Athletics. McCormick started in the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Aledmys Diaz is taking over in left field and batting second Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Fletcher was demoted to the minors last weekend and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

