Wild's Jon Merrill: May not be ready for camp

If you are out in the wild at any point this summer and you see a wild bear, you definitely should not do what Leighton Vander Esch did this week. The Cowboys linebacker was recently on a fishing trip and during the trip, his boat came up on a bear that was scavenging for food in the water. If I saw a bear out in the wild, I definitely wouldn't try to get closer to it, but that's exactly what Vander Esch did.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO