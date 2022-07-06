Wild's Jon Merrill: May not be ready for camp

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
Comments / 0