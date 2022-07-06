ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Adam Duvall: Should return Thursday

Manager Brian Snitker said Duvall (hand), who is out of the lineup Wednesday, is expected to start...

Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
FanSided

MLB All-Star starters revealed: Braves, Blue Jays fans show out in voting

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans showed out to vote. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. MLB teams were pushing for fans to vote for their favorite players onto the American League and National League All-Star teams.
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
FastBreak on FanNation

Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

Already making a big splash this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to fill out the rest of their roster in free agency. On Friday, they continued to add depth, this time in the frontcourt by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran center Frank Kaminsky, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adam Duvall
FanSided

Will Smith keeps torturing Braves fans, immediately ruins pitching duel

The Atlanta Braves wasted a gem thrown by Spencer Strider after Will Smith entered the game and put the team in a 1-0 deficit to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Atlanta Braves were coming off of a red-hot June that helped them pull within striking distance of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. July has been just as good since the Braves already took the first three games of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 7, they had the chance to secure the four-game sweep with a win.
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
CBS Sports

NASCAR at Atlanta odds, start time: Model makes surprising 2022 Quaker State 400 picks, predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off the second half of its season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2022 Quaker State 400. William Byron turned in a dominant performance at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta in March, leading 111 laps on his way to victory. It was a dominant day for Chevrolet as a manufacturer, with five of the top six finishers driving Chevy Camaros. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA (stream now on FuboTV).
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
