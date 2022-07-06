ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Back from IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McKinstry (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. The 27-year-old...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Neck Stiffness
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Promoted to majors

Barnes had his contract selected by the Mariners on Saturday. Barnes joined Seattle on a minor-league deal in late June after being released by the Tigers. He didn't allow a run across four innings with Triple-A Tacoma and now projects to occupy a low-leverage role in the Mariners bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Impressive for first win

Borucki (1-0) nabbed the win in an extra-innings victory over the Blue Jays on Friday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout. Borucki earned every bit of his first win -- which notably came against his old squad -- turning in a highly efficient outing that saw him pound 14 of his 21 pitches into the strike zone. The 28-year-old southpaw was rewarded for his pristine effort Friday when Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th, and Borucki has now turned in eight scoreless appearances in his last nine trips to the mound, including five straight.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Liam Gorman: Dealt to Chicago

Gorman's rights were traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick Friday. Gorman was a sixth-round selection by the Penguins in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has played two seasons at Princeton. Last year, he tallied six points in 28 collegiate games. Pittsburgh drafted Nolan Collins with the pick that Chicago traded for Gorman.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Luke Kunin: Traded in Draft Day deal

Kunin was traded from Nashville to San Jose on Friday, reports Chris Johnston of TSN. A third-round draft pick and John Leonard (lower body) head back to Nashville. Kunin brings a tough edge to the Sharks' middle six -- he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 82 games in 2021-22 while pounding out 99 PIM.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury

Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander experienced cramping around his ribs, and he'll undergo some testing to help determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy