Man allegedly bites woman’s face, strangles her during argument

South Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly bit a woman’s check during an argument on the night of June 23 before officers with the South Williamsport Police Department arrived to check on the woman.

Police said the man was visibly shaking when they arrived at the home and he stepped onto the front porch of the home near the 300 block of George Street in South Williamsport. Eric Matthew Berkheiser, 21, told officers he was unsure why they were at the home.

Police asked Berkheiser if he had any issues with a woman at the residence. Berkheiser admitted he had been fighting with a woman over a trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort.

Berkheiser told officers he didn't want the woman to go, which started the argument. As it escalated, Berkheiser said he attempted to take the woman’s cell phone and keys, which is when things turned physical, according to the affidavit.

As the fight became more aggressive, Berkheiser allegedly bit the woman’s check and held his hand over her mouth as she attempted to scream. He leaned on top of the woman and told her to shut up as she allegedly struggled to breathe, police said.

After a brief struggle, Berkheiser released the woman, who called a relative to alert police. The accuser’s injuries were photographed by investigators on the night of the incident.

Berkheiser was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault during a June 23 preliminary arraignment. Court records show Berkheiser posted $20,000 bond through a bondsman on June 24 and was released from custody.

