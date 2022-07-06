ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Buresh Blog: Jax Beach Pier Reopens... Record Dry June... July Night Skies

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njdyy_0gWzIlr900
Buresh Blog

Jacksonville, FL — “Talking the Tropics With Mike” - updated everyday through the hurricane season.

The iconic Jacksonville Beach pier finally reopened Wed., July 6th after 4+ years of renovations following hurricane Matthew in 2016 & tropical storm Irma in 2017. The pier was first opened in 1960 suffering heavy damage just a few years later courtesy hurricane Dora then again in 1979 from hurricane David. The pier was privately owned until shortly after 2000 which coincided with the the pier’s next serious storm damage from distant hurricane Floyd in 1999. Repairs from Floyd were not completed until 2004. The pier now has been raised about 8 feet with a design that’s intended to survive a “50 year” storm. In other words... it’s not indestructible.

Jacksonville is coming off a record dry June in what is typically the first month of the “wet season”. Early July has started out wetter with JIA already recording more rainfall through July 4th - 2.46″ - than all of June(!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGHfb_0gWzIlr900

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL REPORTS FROM AROUND THE AREA FOR JUNE FROM THE JAX N.W.S.:

FL JASPER 1.71

FL JACKSONVILLE BEACH 0.55

FL LAKE CITY 2 E 7.28

FL GLEN ST MARY 1 W 1.20

FL GAINESVILLE RGNL AP 3.29

FL HASTINGS 4 NE 4.92

FL OCALA 5.75

FL JACKSONVILLE CRAIG MUNI AP 1.78

FL JACKSONVILLE INTL AP 1.17

FL BUNNELL 2.00

FL PALM COAST 4.49

FL NW PALM COAST 1.80

FL SW PALM COAST 2.24

FL W PALM COAST 2.89

FL BULOW 2.70

FL FLAGLER BEACH 1.68

GA ALMA BACON CO AP 3.65

GA BRUNSWICK 5.55

GA BRUNSWICK MALCOLM MCKINNON AP 3.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8F1s_0gWzIlr900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmKR7_0gWzIlr900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrUgm_0gWzIlr900

The July through mid Aug. night skies from Sky & Telescope:

July 10 (evening): The waxing gibbous Moon visits Scorpius and sits 2° upper left of Antares.

July 13 (all night): Closest Full Moon of 2022 (224,153 miles center to center); diameter looks 7% larger than average.

July 15 (evening): The waning gibbous Moon rises in the east-southeast. It trails Saturn by a little less than 6°.

July 17 (dawn): A pretty sight greets early risers as Venus, Aldebaran, Mars, Jupiter, the waning gibbous Moon, and Saturn adorn the horizon from the east-northeast to the south-southwest. Catch this sight 45 minutes before sunup.

July 19 (morning): The Moon and Jupiter are high in the southeast and 3° apart.

July 21 (dawn): The Moon (now one day past last quarter) and Mars about 2½° apart high in the southeast.

July 24 (dawn): A long string of solar system objects decorates the predawn sky: Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

July 26 (dawn): The thin lunar crescent and Venus are some 3½° apart in Gemini low in the east-northeast.

July 29–30 (night): If it’s clear, look for the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower during the hour before midnight and in the dark hours thereafter. The Moon, only a few days past new, won’t interfere with viewing.

Aug. 1 (dawn): Early risers will be greeted by the sight of Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn stretched in a long line from the east to the southwest.

Aug. 3 (dusk): Look to the southwest to see the waxing crescent Moon some 3° above Spica in Virgo.

Aug. 11 (evening): The full Moon and Saturn are 5° apart. Both will be visible until dawn.

Aug. 12–13 (all night): This year’s Perseid meteor shower peak coincides with the almost-full Moon, which will wash out all but the very brightest meteors. However, this is a notoriously long shower, and you could see Perseids as early as mid-July and well into the second half of August; seek out periods when the Moon interferes less.

Moon Phases

First Quarter - July 6, 10:14 p.m. EDT

Full Moon - July 13, 2:38 p.m. EDT (Full Buck Moon, Full Thunder Moon)

Last Quarter - July 20, 10:19 a.m. EDT

New Moon - July 28, 1:55 p.m. EDT

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Twelve free things to do in Jacksonville

State Road A1A between Amelia Island and the Mayport Ferry. For the nature lover and the adventurer in all of us, the Big and Little Talbot Island State Parks contain thousands of acres of coastal forests, dunes, and marshes. These parks, located only 20 miles east of Downtown Jacksonville in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, are two of the few undeveloped barrier islands in Northeast Florida, and home to a diverse variety of animals and trees. Formerly occupied by the Spicer plantation on the north end of the island and the Houston plantation at the south, Big Talbot Island features Blackrock Beach, easily one of Jacksonville’s best kept natural secrets. Blackrock is covered by dozens of bleached tree skeletons, a site you can’t see in many other places - only four percent of land in the entire world contains the unique geological soil formations found here. The Talbot Islands also feature five miles of beaches, nature trails, and waterways - the many tidal streams, rivers and marshes are great for fishing and kayaking. Picnic, restroom and camping facilities, tours and wildlife viewings are also available. For information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/littletalbotisland.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

If you live in Florida these lightning facts, safety tips could save you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On average every year there are 25 million lightning strikes in the United States with on average 49 deaths related to lightning strikes. Florida is the lightning capitol of the USA as well. Of the top 15 counties with the most lightning strikes last year, 14 were in the state of Florida. This is why meteorologist always say the cliché term "when thunder roars head indoors".
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#Clear Skies#New Moon#Blog#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Fl W Palm Coast#Ga Alma Bacon Co Ap#Ga Brunswick
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed European Street restaurant contents headed to auction

Luman E. Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is scheduled to auction off equipment from the closed European Street restaurant at 5500 Beach Blvd. at 1:01 p.m. July 10. The restaurant, near Beach and University Boulevards, closed in April after 22 years of operation. The developer of Scrubbles car washes intends to buy the property and convert it into a car wash, according to a service availability request filed with city utility JEA.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

Station at San Marco construction begins

Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Peach Cobbler Factory opening July 9

Peach Cobbler Factory scheduled its grand opening in Ortega Park for noon-8 p.m. July 9. The dessert restaurant, featuring cobblers, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls, will open at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. Its Facebook page is Peach Cobbler Factory Jacksonville, FL. Bitty & Beau’s lands permit in San Marco. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Action News Jax

Man pinned under lawnmower drowns in Mandarin pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one dead after being pinned underneath a lawnmower after it flipped into a pond on Greenland Chase Blvd. The male victim in his 40s was working for landscaping company Martex Services riding a lawn mover around the edge of...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Combo Family Dollar-Dollar Tree stores in review for Jacksonville and Hilliard

What appear to be Florida’s first combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores are in review in Jacksonville and Hilliard. One is an existing Family Dollar at 5751 N. Main St. in Jacksonville and the others are new Family Dollars in review for construction at 3134 Canal St. in Jacksonville and at 551731 U.S. 1 in Hilliard in Nassau County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy