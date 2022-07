Syracuse offensive line target Naquil Betrand will transfer from Northeast High School in Philadelphia to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, he announced on Thursday. "What a ride!" Betrand posted on social media. "I am extremely thankful and appreciative of my Northeast family. My coaches and the culture has helped mold me into the young man I am today, but there is one more step I need to take personally. With that being said I will be transferring for my senior year to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO