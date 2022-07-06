ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari’s Le Mans Hypercar Spotted Testing at Fiorano

By Lewin Day
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

The new endurance racer appeared at Ferrari’s test track clad in a black-and-white camo livery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfRkS_0gWzIeg400
YouTube/Varryx

Ferrari's new Hypercar racer has been spotted testing at the company's Fiorano test track on Wednesday, captured on video by YouTuber Varryx.

The racecar can be seen out on track performing shakedown laps. It's undertaken at a moderate pace, as expected for the early stages of testing. Ferrari staff can be seen monitoring the test on site from the pit box, which looks almost like a miniature Shell service station.

The race car features a bold design, visible even through the camoflauged livery. Clad in black, it could easily pass for a new Batmobile. Perhaps most striking are the triple wing supports. Consisting of one on either flank plus the central vertical fin, they give the Ferrari racer a virtually opposite look to the wingless Peugeot we've seen previously.

We don't get to hear the four-wheel-drive hybrid at full tilt just yet. There is a muscly growl and roar low in the rev range, with a touch of gear whine for good measure. What we really want to hear is the scream at full throttle, as well as the wail on the downshifts into a tight bend.

According to Motorsport.com, Ferrari driver Alessandro Pier Guidi took on driving duties for the day. Guidi currently races for AF Corse in the LMGTE Pro category in the World Endurance Championship. Testing will ramp up over the coming month according to a Ferrari spokesperson. The car will run on several European tracks, piloted by the company's existing GT drivers.

The new Hypercar entry marks Ferrari's return to top-tier endurance racing after a 50-year absence. While various Ferrari models have competed at Le Mans in intervening years, they haven't had full factory backing. As far as Ferrari sees it, its last proper factory Le Mans entry was with the 312 PB, finishing second in the 1973 race.

The new Hypercar class promises to bring some sweet looking racecars into the World Endurance Championship. Here's hoping the racing is just as exciting to match.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

1960 Pontiac Catalina Safari Is Our Bring a Trailer Pick of the Day

This 1960 Pontiac Catalina Safari is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction site, with bidding currently at $17,000 with five days left on the auction. This Safari can seat nine people and features a 6.4-liter V-8 driving the rear wheels through a four-speed Hydra-matic automatic transmission. The...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500 Diesel: "World's Toughest" Towing Test

The Ram 2500 with a Cummins diesel engine is a sought-after truck when it comes to towing. Diesel engines produce loads of low-end torque, which makes it much easier to get the ball rolling while pulling a heavy load. Fortunately for EVs fans, the same can be said about fully electric powertrains, like that of the Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda CX-60's Revolutionary New Diesel Inline-6 Hits 48 MPG

In early 2021, Mazda cut the diesel option from the CX-5 range. It was more expensive than the gas-powered engines, so the uptake wasn't strong. While Mazda wouldn't confirm how many diesel CX-5s were sold in the USA, it stated that it would continue to advance its diesel technology globally as part of a Multi-Solution Powertrain Strategy - which has included hydrogen development as well as the Skyactiv X spark-controlled compression ignition for gasoline.
CARS
SlashGear

Porsche Just Released Its Most Expensive Model Ever

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever, breaking the record by a significant amount of money. The German sports car manufacturer wasn't likely attempting to break their own record just for the sake of saying so, but they've done so anyway, coming in with a price well over their previous most expensive model — the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 — which sold for $1.5 million in 2008.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fiorano#Hypercar#Shell#Motorsport Com#Eu
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Will Reveal The New Crown Luxury Sedan Next Week

After announcing that the full-size Avalon would not continue past the 2022 model year, it seemed like Toyota was giving up on the large sedan market. But rumors quickly emerged that Toyota would replace the Avalon with a model called the Crown, which has never been offered in the United States. Those murmurs have grown into loud chatter as leaked design images of the Crown emerged on the internet. With this new model looking all but guaranteed, we now have the last bit of proof we need to move forward.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Freaky Ford 300 Inline-Six Topped With Sliced-and-Diced Chevy LS Head

Yeah, LS-swap this and LS-swap that. But what if you just want to swap part of an LS? Is that still an LS swap? Well, we're here to find out with an engine build that is so far out in left field that it actually occupies another ZIP code. Enter Ken Hutchison and his out-of -the-box 300-inch Ford inline-six engine build. As Hutchison told us, "My interest in classic inline six-cylinder engines was sparked in 2017 when my dad pulled his 1985 Chevrolet S10 pickup from storage. He had stuffed a Chevy 292 straight-six into it, even though the S10 was only a few years old at the time. He wanted to get it running, and I got that, but the engine swap led me to the question that every gearhead at the time would ask: 'Dad, why aren't we LS swapping it?'"
CARS
The Drive

1984 Ford F-150 Bullnose Sells for $51K, and We’re Off the Map Now

A lot of old trucks are selling for as much as new ones, but this is something else. I spend as much time looking at old trucks for sale as any Midwesterner with internet access. I'll admit that it kind of feels like doom scrolling, mostly because I'm in disbelief that everything just keeps getting more expensive. I can usually guess how much a classic Ford or Chevy will fetch at auction, simply by thinking how much I'd pay and then adding five or ten grand. Even then, I would've been way off on this 302-powered 1984 F-150.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Auto Racing Digest

Check out this weekend's racing schedule

William Byron celebrates with a burnout after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) This racing weekend, NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Xfinity and Cup Series in tow. The NASCAR Trucks are joined at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course with the ARCA National series. Formula 1 ventures to Austria to the Red Bull Ring in nearby Spielberg.
ATLANTA, GA
Top Speed

Watch a $30M Ferrari 250 GT Crash During Le Mans Classic Race

Back in the 1960s, Count Giovanni Volpi wanted to buy a new Ferrari 250 GTO but his request was denied. As a reply to this denial, Volpi hired engineer Giotto Bizzarrini to upgrade a used Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The result was the one-off Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan - a model that raced against the new 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. While during the 1962 Le Mans race the Breadvan was forced to retire due to a driveshaft failure, during the same racing season it won the GT class in two races. It raced a few more races after that, and starting 1973, it appears regularly at historic races worldwide. This year’s Le Mans Classic was one of the races it entered, but it would turn out to be disastrous.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Study finds Toyota's solid-state battery patent lead massive

Solid-state batteries promise to boost range of electric vehicles while simultaneously reducing charge times and costs, compared to the liquid-state batteries in use today. It's why most major automakers are developing solid-state batteries, and one of the leaders could just be Toyota, an automaker that until recently was reluctant to develop cars powered by batteries, favoring hydrogen fuel cells instead.
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Walking Away From an End-Over-End Crash on the Cusp of a Pikes Peak Record

It goes without saying, though it's often mentioned, that it takes enormous courage to full throttle your way up Pikes Peak with its 156 turns surrounded by unforgiving borders. Even with a laundry list of safety equipment, capable tires, and almost cartoonish aero, pushing a high-powered vehicle to its limits while maintaining control is a big ask, but it's the sort of challenge that PZ Tuning's William Au-Yeung seems to relish in.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet Corvette C2 Boast Gigantic 427 Cubic-Inch Engine

This great American sports car is a high-powered racing-inspired beast. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette has been regarded as the pinnacle of classic American automotive design and engineering. Universally loved by car people around the globe, this era of Corvette was likely the greatest the world had seen at the time and would see for long after. Under the hood, you could find many incredible engine options, but none of them were as iconic or boastful as the powertrain under the hood of this particular car. Along with its insane powertrain, the exterior and interior styling has been preserved in a fashion unknown to most vehicles of its time.
CARS
The Drive

The 1985 Moko Powa D10 Motorcycle Looks Straight Out of Akira

Only the 1980s could deliver a bike like this—and it doesn’t disappoint. Tomorrow never quite turns out the way we expected. Now and then, though, designers use their imaginations to recreate the future while in the present. The 1980s was a great time for that, and the Moko Powa D10 is a motorcycle that epitomizes that heady, forward-looking era.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
The Drive

All F1 Teams Except One Agree on Budget Cap Increase to Fight Inflation

Formula 1 teams aren't known for playing well with others. And the same can be said for when they have to agree on a common cause. Things may have actually been slightly different Friday morning at the Austrian Grand Prix, when all but one team principal said that they'll go along with an inflation-related budget cap increase. Effectively, this decision delays the directive to fix porpoising until after the summer break.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

It's Alive! Unfinished 1959 Corvette Project Hidden Under Boxes

This story starts, like so many barn- and garage-find stories, with a gearhead and his dreams. JP Romeo's wife's uncle bought a modified 1959 Chevrolet Corvette with the dream of building it up. The car was running when bought, but was far from original, so they felt the best plan was to turn it into a really nice street-strip car.
CARS
The Drive

Transparent Engine Cylinder Lets You Watch Combustion As It Happens

If you’ve ever wanted to peek inside the combustion chamber, this is your chance. YouTuber Integzaa's latest video gives us a neat look inside the combustion chamber of a four-stroke engine, using a transparent cylinder to show us how the piston moves within it to create internal combustion. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Toyota Crown Looks Sleek In Flashy Bronze

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the new Toyota Crown will be fully revealed on July 15 - or late July 14 in the US. The car is one of the Japanese brand's more interesting reveals for several reasons. Chief among them was the belief that Toyota wouldn't continue selling a large sedan in the USA once production of the Avalon ceases. Sporting a raised ride height and with most of the design leaked via patent images, we now have another look at the Avalon thanks to a partial teaser image shared by Toyota in Japan. The teaser confirms the design cues from previously leaked patent images.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy