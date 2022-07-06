ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Human trafficking addressed at Rotary

By tsn-thestandard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Colbert, Mohave County Probation Department Deputy Probation Officer Senior, spoke on Human Trafficking at Kingman...

AZ Health Zone brings Seed to Supper Program to LHC

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Food insecurity is a part of life for many people, sacrificing healthy choices for cheaper processed foods. AZ Health Zone, with the Mohave County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), will be conducting the free Seed to Supper program for Lake Havasu City area residents. The...
Andy Awards nominations open

KINGMAN – The 45th Annual Andy Awards are right around the corner! Since 1978, in the spirit of Kingman hometown legend Andy Devine, the Andy Devine Awards honor individuals, organizations, and businesses who make a significant contribution toward the betterment of our community. There are nine categories for awards...
KINGMAN, AZ
Kingman announces addition of Fire Priority Dispatch System￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman 911 Communications Center has announced the addition of the Fire Priority Dispatch System (FPDS) to their existing use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS). Together, these important protocols enable public safety telecommunicators to provide essential safety instructions to callers and bystanders and relay vital on scene information to responders within the City of Kingman and surrounding Mohave County communities.
KINGMAN, AZ
Missing mustang found in Golden Valley

NEEDLES — The giant steel mustang is back home. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department both confirmed recovery of the privately-owned, trailer-mounted mustang stolen from outside a private residence in Needles on May 26. It was found in Golden Valley, about 50 miles away.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
￼County health director hired; Kingsley to start Aug. 1

MOHAVE COUNTY – The man who will serve as the next Director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health introduced himself during the July 5 Board of Supervisors meeting. Dr. Chad Kingsley will transition to Kingman from his current duties as a regional trauma coordinator in Las Vegas.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
￼BOS supports restricting future farms from using groundwater

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County is urging the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) to allow formation of an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area (INA) that can restrict future use of groundwater by agricultural enterprises engaged in unchecked guzzling from the Hualapai Basin that supplies the greater Kingman area. The Board...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
￼Kauffman found guilty of shooting baby

KINGMAN – A man found criminally responsible for wounding a baby with a pellet fired from an air rifle faces mandatory prison following convictions at trial in Mohave County Superior Court. The Independence Day holiday weekend and a jury issue delayed the outcome for Zion Kauffman in the trial that began on June 29.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE
Grocer pulls plug on Needles

NEEDLES — Residents' hopes of being able to shop locally for groceries have been dashed again. The owner of The Market at Laughlin has canceled plans to open a Needles location. City Manager Rick Daniels announced the decision during the City Council meeting on June 28. Daniels shared the...
NEEDLES, CA
Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Serious accident mars safe weekend

BULLHEAD CITY — One serious personal watercraft accident marred what local authorities considered an otherwise safe holiday weekend on the Colorado River in Bullhead City. The accident happened at 4:40 p.m. Monday when Iridian Jazmin Basoco, 26, of Las Vegas reportedly lost control of her rented personal watercraft and struck four people in the South Beach swim area at Bullhead Community Park.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Legal Notices for the Week of July 6 – July 12, 2022

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION Entity Name: MOUNTAINVIEW VISION CENTER PC Entity ID: 23339699 Entity Type: Domestic Professional Corporation Formation Date: 2/26/2022 Approval Date: 310/2022 Original Incorporation Date: 2/26/2022 Life Period: Perpetual Business Type: Health Care and Social Assistance Domicile State: Arizona Statutory Agent Name: Richard Bullen Address: 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Appointed Status: 3/10/2022 Principal Information: President, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Director, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Secretary, Sara Padilla Gomez, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Entity Principal Address: 2215 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86401.
KINGMAN, AZ
Downtown Laughlin, NV: Women gets purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino last Monday night.

Downtown Laughlin, Nevada: A women got her purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Tristan R. contacted ZachNews about this terrible crime that took place just after the Independence Day 2022 fireworks...
Sales tax hike proposed for Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has approved a staff recommendation to seek voter approval of a tax hike in the November 8 general election. The unanimous decision at the July 5 council meeting follows hours of open meeting discussion over the last couple of years about the need to find a source of revenue to maintain, repair and improve the municipal street network.
KINGMAN, AZ
Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
3720 Enduro Dr, Lake Havasu City, Mohave County, AZ, 86404

IT's ALL ABOUT THAT 'WOW'!!!!!! ABOUT THAT 'WOW'!!!! This lot has WOW views of the lake, mountians and Havasu sunsets. If you want views this could be the lot for your new home! Great Location! Wonderful neighborhood! Custom Home Site with awesome lake, mountain and city views! BIG LOT! BIG VIEWS!! Steep driveway with leveling started at the top. 1.23 acres. Plenty of room for RV garages below and home/pool etc on top. Backs to a wash. Grab your builder see what you can do!!
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

