Human trafficking addressed at Rotary

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION Entity Name: MOUNTAINVIEW VISION CENTER PC Entity ID: 23339699 Entity Type: Domestic Professional Corporation Formation Date: 2/26/2022 Approval Date: 310/2022 Original Incorporation Date: 2/26/2022 Life Period: Perpetual Business Type: Health Care and Social Assistance Domicile State: Arizona Statutory Agent Name: Richard Bullen Address: 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Appointed Status: 3/10/2022 Principal Information: President, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Director, Richard Bullen, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409; Secretary, Sara Padilla Gomez, 420 Latigo Ln, Kingman, AZ 86409 Entity Principal Address: 2215 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86401.
Comments / 0