Human trafficking addressed at Rotary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO