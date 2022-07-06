ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard will bring back BlizzCon in 2023

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a few years since Blizzard has hosted an in-person version of BlizzCon, its fan convention, but it sounds like that’s going to change in 2023. The company, known for huge franchises like World of Warcraft and Diablo, is “committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023,” Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Singleplayer Battlefield game announced in the modern style: with a job posting

It's being made by EA's new Seattle studio, which is being run by Halo's original art director. Last December, we heard that a new Seattle studio headed by Halo trilogy art director Marcus Lehto will be exploring "narrative, storytelling, and character development" in the Battlefield series. EA didn't directly say that the studio is making a singleplayer Battlefield campaign, but it seemed pretty obvious. Now we have explicit confirmation.
SEATTLE, WA
Gamespot

First Supposed Images For Call Of Duty 2024 From Black Ops Studio Leak

The first images for what is believed to be a new Treyarch-developed Call of Duty game set for release in 2024 have emerged, but don't get too excited just yet. RealityUK, a Call of Duty dataminer, has apparently discovered the first images of the new game inside Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's files. The user's Twitter page has since been suspended but the images have been posted on Imgur (via CharlieIntel).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Controversy Isn't Slowing Diablo Immortal Down

"Diablo Immortal" is one of the most controversial games in recent memory. When the once-renowned Blizzard first announced "Diablo Immortal" as a mobile-only title, hardcore "Diablo" fans everywhere were quick to voice their disapproval. Yet Blizzard didn't give up on the game, and this decision seems to have paid off, as critics and players agree that there is much fun to be had in "Diablo Immortal."
VIDEO GAMES
Geoff Keighley
dotesports.com

Blizzard is moving Heroes of the Storm to permanent maintenance mode

Blizzard has announced that it’s putting Heroes of the Storm on life support. In a blog post released earlier today, the developer revealed that the MOBA will no longer receive new content or events. The in-game item shop will remain open, but no new items will be added to it. Seasonal rolls for ranked and free hero rotations will continue as normal. Heroes may still receive patches in the future, but they’ll be focused on bug fixes and client support rather than balance changes. Blizzard did note that the game will receive balance updates if needed. As a reward, all players will receive the Epic Arcane Lizard mount in a patch coming next week.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: July 2022

Here are all the new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for July 2022. Xbox Game Pass, available for as much as $9.99 per month in the Xbox Store, allows users to play, according to Microsoft, "100 high-quality games—with titles added all the time." All Games Arriving on Xbox...
TENNIS
Polygon

The Matrix Awakens is being delisted on July 9, download it now

The Matrix Awakens will be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts on July 9, Epic Games announced on the demo’s official website. An interactive tech demo designed to show off the key new features of Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix Awakens was produced in collaboration with Lana Wachowski and released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X weeks before the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A prequel for ‘The Witcher’ is releasing tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has announced a Witcher prequel deckbuilding roguelike game, and it’s set to release tomorrow (July 7). The game was announced via IGN, and is titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, and will release on PC, iOS, and Android. The standard version of the game will go for around £8.50 ($9.99), while the premium edition will cost around £17 ($19.99), and includes additional in-game skins, cosmetics, as well as card packs.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Rockstar Games Focusing on GTA 6 After GTA Trilogy Mishap, Report Says

Development for Grand Theft Auto 6 might receive more resources thanks to the problems with last year's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, according to a report Tuesday from Kotaku. Rockstar Games reportedly planned to remaster GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, two of its bestselling and critically acclaimed titles. However, things changed sometime after the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, which included remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Due to the GTA Trilogy performing so poorly, Rockstar has reportedly switched gears and shelved the remakes while putting its focus on GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PlayStation Store removes purchased movies from libraries after service shutdown

Sony is removing access to hundreds of movies and TV shows on its PlayStation Store service next month, meaning users that previously paid for titles such as Paddington and The Hunger Games will no longer be able to watch them. The shutdown affects users in Germany and Austria, according to legal notices posted on the two regional sites, and covers films produced by StudioCanal.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Blizzard CEO Defends Diablo Immortal's Controversial Microtransactions

Since its release in June, Diablo Immortal has been the subject of criticism over its prevalent microtransactions, which players say can cost thousands of dollars without ever seeing the legendary gems they want from loot boxes. However, Blizzard CEO Mike Ybarra is still in favor of the game's monetization. In...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Twitter says it will make Elon Musk buy it – even though he doesn’t want to

Twitter will make Elon Musk buy the company – even though he has attempted to pull out of the deal, it has said.Mr Musk announced in legal documents on Friday that he would be cancelling his attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He believed Twitter misled him over the scale of bots and fake accounts on the platform and that the deal was void as a result, his lawyers wrote.But Twitter says that it considers the deal to still be active, and that it will be requiring Mr Musk to buy the company as previously discussed.“The Twitter Board...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

After a year of silence, Ubisoft might finally tell us about its big games

Ubisoft Forward is coming in September, with an appetizer this week. For a studio with a bunch of major games in the works at all times, Ubisoft sure hasn't told us much about them over the past year. It didn't participate in not-E3 last month, there were no trailers or announcements from Ubisoft at The Game Awards back in December, and even the Ubisoft Forward showcase in 2021 was pretty underwhelming.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Microsoft Confirms Attendance at Gamescom 2022

Prolific publisher Microsoft has confirmed it will be appearing at Gamescom 2022 this August. The company is planning to reveal news concerning upcoming and previously announced titles in its repertoire. This, of course, includes the vampire-centric game Redfall, sci-fi adventure Starfield, racing sim Forza, and even one of its newer IPs: Minecraft. Unfortunately, this means that any rumored titles likely won’t be making the cut — including The Elder Scrolls VI.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Rockstar reportedly halts Red Dead Redemption remaster because of GTA Trilogy mess

Planned overhauls of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 have apparently been put on the back burner. Nothing succeeds like success, as the old saying goes, and nowhere is that more true than in videogames. Sequels have been a foundational part of the business for years, and more recently remakes and remasters have become big, bringing our favorite games from years gone by onto new hardware. But two huge and obvious candidates for the remastering treatment—Red Dead Redemption (opens in new tab) and Grand Theft Auto 4 (opens in new tab)—have reportedly been halted by Rockstar.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Xbox 360 games will no longer be part of Xbox Games with Gold in October

Microsoft is planning to remove Xbox 360 games from its monthly Games with Gold offer in October. The software maker has started emailing Xbox Live Gold subscribers to warn them of the change, noting that the company has “reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

12 best Call of Duty characters of all time

In addition to its multiplayer gameplay, Call of Duty has some of the best single-player campaigns in gaming. Often, the effort of the team that creates single-player storylines is overlooked for the focus on multiplayer, but we should commend them. The stories are great, but the characters survive far beyond their games due to their unforgettable nature.
VIDEO GAMES

