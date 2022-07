7/7/22 — Last year, CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin launched our community partner program, where each month we highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our community. This month we've teamed up with half Helen who is helping Texans get access to proper vision care. For more information or to apply for the CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin community partner program please visit: cbsaustin.com/communitypartner. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO