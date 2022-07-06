ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll of Texas voters reveals attitudes on issues of gun violence and abortion

By Fred Cantú
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll is revealing attitudes of Texas voters toward gun violence and abortion, and the results aren't in line with many state lawmakers. This polling of registered voters across Texas was done in the middle of June, and a couple of big news stories may have been top of mind...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 66

Let'skickPutin'sass
3d ago

I love how authors try to use psychological influence to persuade others that their opinions are correct and true. Seems that is all the media does these days. I know because I put out a poll on the issue and the concensus is that the majority agrees. 🙄🙄🙄

Reply(1)
30
Biden Harris a joke
3d ago

start with taking the internet computer and cellphone never had a issue in the 60s 70s 80s an 90s tell Y2K ANYONE REMEMBER Y2K 👊

Reply(5)
11
James Garrett
3d ago

Another liberal media poll that doesn't actually exist. Vain attempt at swaying public opinion. Background checks already exist. Red Flag laws are inherently unconstitutional and

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Veracity Report

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Elections
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures in new poll.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin shows that a majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures. This is in line with national trends, as support for gun control has been increasing in recent years. The poll also found that a majority of Texans support policies such as "red flag" laws and a ban on some semi-automatic rifles that have failed to gain traction with Republican state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS Austin

Gov. Abbott to look into APD funding

Governor Greg Abbott said his office will look into the Austin Police Department funding to determine if "they are in violation of the law [he signed] that will defund cities that defund law enforcement." The Austin Police Association tweeted that APD officers worked several violent crimes and injuries Saturday and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Guns#Election State#Gun Violence#Abortion Laws#Texans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The University Of Texas
kgns.tv

Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “President Biden was warned in advanced that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences”. These were the exact words that Governor Greg Abbott said after signing the Executive Order on Thursday, July 7th, that allows the Texas Department of Public Safety or DPS and the State’s National Guard members to arrest and transport migrants back to the border.
LAREDO, TX
CBS Austin

Texas offers local governments grants for border security

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Governor announced he is expanding his border security mission. The state is providing an additional $30 million in grants to local communities to increase border security efforts, indicated Thursday's announcement. Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office will distribute the Operation Lone Star grant to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy