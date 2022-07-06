ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

City by City: Remer, Chisholm, Winter

By Heidi Stang
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemer, MN- Hwy 6 construction began Tuesday, July 5, and motorists can expect the road to be a single lane through town. No on-street parking will be available and businesses are accessible via local roads. Work began near 3rd Ave. with storm sewer removal and repair. The project is expected to...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Cloquet regroups Independence Day activities

With just a few hours notice, Cloquet managed to pull together "take two" of the Fourth of July. The events on Independence Day itself were canceled for weather. "I was reading through the Facebook comments after we canceled the parade yesterday, and there were a lot of disappointed people on both sides, spectators that wanted to see the parade and all the effort that people put into their floats and the candy they bought," Ivan Hohnstadt, one of the organizers, said.
CLOQUET, MN
Power 96

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Remer, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Chisholm, MN
Government
krwc1360.com

Lester Prairie Residents Injured in 4th of July Crash in Crow Wing County

Two residents of Lester Prairie were injured on Independence Day when their vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol reports that around 1 PM Monday, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 37-year-old Jenny Efta of Lester Prairie rear-ended a pickup truck when that truck slowed for stopped traffic on westbound Highway 18 in Oak Lawn Township.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Street Lighting#Urban Construction
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KARE 11

Cass County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in death investigation

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A man was arrested on July 1 related to the shooting death of a Cass Lake man that happened in July 2021. In a press release, Sheriff Tom Burch said that in a joint effort from the Cass County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the July 5 2021 shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca.
CASS LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy