Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

By Ariel Salk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision...

Alex Lightworker Keithville
2d ago

They're all the same with a different name. gotta change it up sometimes otherwise people would call it plandemic

