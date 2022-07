John Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997 but his memory and music “Almost Heaven West Virginia” will live on forever. Even though he was born in New Mexico and grew up out west he had a special place in his heart for the hills of West Virginia. It is impossible to drive through West Virginia and not be fascinated with the beautiful scenery, farms, country roads, lakes and rivers.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO