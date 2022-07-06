ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

A few storms to end the week; hot for the weekend

By David Stradling
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms linger into the evening hours and start to taper off overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine before storms fire...

www.kotatv.com

Related
kotatv.com

Thunderstorms today scorching hot tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have another chance for some thunderstorms today. 1 out of 5 risk for most of the Black Hills, the main threat for today is damaging winds with the possibility of hail for some areas. We look to climb into the 90s today, and for tonight mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

Very Hot to Start the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Besides a small chance of an isolated shower or storm tonight, we are going to be mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with highs around 100° for Rapid City and eastern counties will likely see highs over 100. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of Western South Dakota from noon-8pm tomorrow. Stay hydrated and avoid the sun if you can. Most of next week will remain dry with triple digits once again next week Thursday and Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A few storms Friday, then turning HOT Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few storms linger into the late evening and early overnight hours before tapering off. Skies will clear up by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for many. Friday will be hot with a high near 90° in Rapid City. Plenty of...
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The storms across the Black Hills will continue for a few more hours, but by around 7pm, those storms will have clear out. More small storms are possible in Northeast Wyoming after sunset, but those will likely not be severe. Tomorrow we have a small chance of storms, but most of them will be short lived. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s for Rapid City. Saturday looks to be even hotter with highs in the triple digits for places to the south and east of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
kotatv.com

Weather Alerts

..HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Thunderstorms likely today and Friday but drying out by Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highs today climbing into the 80s with a slight, or 2 out of 5 chance of severe thunderstorms possible for parts of Campbell, Crook and all of Carter County as well as some of the northern portions of the Black Hills. 1 out of 5 risk for the rest of our area. Strong wind and Damaging Hail is possible with these storms. For tonight thunderstorms are possible early in the evening, but skies will partly clear out with lows in the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
newscenter1.tv

Main water pipes break throughout Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — In Rapid City on Thursday, the city experienced four main water line breaks and officials are trying to figure out why these breaks happened. These water line breaks occurred on Jackson Boulevard, Sioux Avenue, Fairmont Boulevard and Hawthorne Avenue. In total, the breaks left over 195 residences and businesses without water.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Newcastle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newcastle, Osage, Moon, Four Corners and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Black Hills Harley-Davidson provides motorcycle safety tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws closer, you may be noticing more bikes out on the roads. With the increased volume of riders, comes more potential for accidents among motorcyclists and other drivers. Black Hills Harley-Davidson is providing some tips on how you can stay...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Water line breaks affecting residents and businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday saw four separate waterline breaks across Rapid City. Crews are now on the scene of breaks on Jackson Boulevard, Sioux Avenue, Fairmont Boulevard, and Hawthorne Avenue. They’re working to repair the breaks, and determine the cause. About 200 residential and business customers are...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Crews work on two water main breaks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A water main break Thursday afternoon has left between 150 to 200 residential and business customers on Jackson Boulevard between Clearview Lane and West Kansas City Street without water. Crews are on site working on repairs and officials are unable to provide a time frame...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newscenter1.tv

Fourth Rapid City water line break on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City reports a fourth water line break Thursday afternoon. A water line on Hawthorne Ave. has broke affecting the businesses in the 900 block of E. St. Andrew St. City officials anticipate water service to be restored by mid-day Friday. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder gets infrastructure projects underway

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Box Elder is the 11th largest community in South Dakota, and is continuing to grow as more airmen relocate there for the arrival of the B-21 bomber. Although the raider isn’t arriving for a few more years, a revamping of the city’s...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Young local cowboys accomplishing big things in the rodeo world

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis’ Kashton Ford turned in a 75 point bareback ride at this week’s Wild West Wednesdays rodeo. Custer bull rider Jestyn Woodward is also competing at Wild West Wednesdays. He’s also gearing up for this month’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Top cowboys and cowgirls shine at Wall Celebration Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 115th annual Wall Celebration Rodeo is off and running. The PRCA event features some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country. The rodeo action wraps up Saturday night with a full PRCA performance at 7:00.
WALL, SD
KEVN

Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
STURGIS, SD

