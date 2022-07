Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Church for Mrs. Debra Green, age 66, of Leakesville. Mrs. Green passed from this life on July 3, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Bro. Ron Pearce and Bro David Storment will officiate the service with burial following in Faith Presbyterian Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Hillman, Wade Lott, Jarrett Green, Derrick Smith, Brian Smith, Patrick Fitzgerald and Westin Green as alternate.

LEAKESVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO