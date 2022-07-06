MLSD names new assistant superintendent

MOSES LAKE — Carol Lewis, an administrator with the Cheney School District, has been named as the new assistant superintendent for the Moses Lake School District.

Lewis was the director of state and federal programs, data and assessment in the CSD for the past five years, according to an MLSD press release. Prior to that she was principal of CSD’s Betz Elementary, district coordinator for curriculum and assessment, an instructional coach and middle school teacher in the district and an adjunct instructor at Whitworth University.

MLSD Superintendent Monte Sabin said Lewis would be a good addition for the district.

“Her set of core values align perfectly with our district vision, and we feel that she couldn’t be a better fit for our next assistant superintendent,” Sabin wrote in the press release.