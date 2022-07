I consider medical school as four years of learning a foreign language. When you graduate, they call you doctor. But in reality, you are just starting out on the journey to becoming a physician. Every July across America and here in Memphis, a group of young, extremely talented young doctors begin that journey as they start their residency. This week at Church Health, we have six young doctors who have come from across the country to spend three years with us learning their craft.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO